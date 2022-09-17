Rihanna looks effortlesly cool in a sports jersey ensemble for studio session with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna gave her another off-duty look on Friday as she headed to a recording studio session with her low-key boyfriend A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles.

The pop icon, 34, looked effortlessly cool in baggy jeans with a light wash and an oversized jersey from Supreme Mitchell & Ness.

Her chocolate brown top had royal blue supreme stitching that read Supreme on the front, alongside a matching stripe detail on the sleeve.

Rihanna went double on the denim when she sported a naughty style Balenciaga denim shoulder bag – which retails for £2,200 from the brand.

Raising her height, she opted for Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps – White retails for $643 (£557) and features a pointed toe, an orange mesh design and a white pattern.

Once glamorous, the We Found Love singer added a chunky diamond bracelet, a collection of layered silver chain necklaces and some matching rings.

Her jet black locks were styled poker-style and dropped from a sleek center section, while the beauty opted for a full-coverage makeup look with a deep brown lip.

While she covered her eyes with silver and black sunglasses, Rihanna was accompanied by her beautiful A$AP Rocky.

The rapper, nicknamed Rakim Athelaston Mayers, seemed to be keeping himself inconspicuous as he opted for a dark look, donning black Saturn Records printed sweatpants with a cuffed leg.

He kept warm in an oversized black hoodie and added black and white detailed Nike sneakers.

Parents: In May, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy whose name they have yet to reveal (pictured in February)

The pair have been spotted on a number of late-night recording studio outings in recent weeks, with fans pining for new music from Rihanna following the release of her latest album six years ago.

Earlier this year, Rihanna hinted that her highly anticipated next album will be “completely different from how she wanted it to be released.”

The cover of . adorn Vogues In May 2022, the singer said reinventing the project “removed a lot of pressure” and “fits her much better,” six years since the release of her latest album Anti.

In May, the couple welcomed their first child together, a boy whose name they have yet to reveal.

A source informed People the moment the two stars “adapted” to motherhood and fatherhood, but “do it right.”

“Their little boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the insider added, “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She’s a wonderful mother.’