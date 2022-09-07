Rihanna lights up the night in a fluorescent yellow co-ord as she steps out for dinner in New York

She is known for her impeccable sense of style.

And Rihanna was back in good shape on Tuesday as she lit up the night in a fluorescent yellow changing table as she headed to dinner at New York’s Nobu Downtown.

The Diamonds hitmaker, 34, radiated confidence as she shone in the bright yellow oversized top that she paired with matching loose-fitting pants.

Adding an extra pop of color to her already striking look, Rihanna rocked a shimmery red handbag and matching lipstick, with the star also wearing black shoes.

Despite it being night time, the superstar wore dark sunglasses while her raven locks were worn in a sleek, straight style.

The new mother appeared in good spirits as she made her way to her meal and enjoyed some rest from the parenting duties.

In May, Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a son whose name they have yet to reveal.

A source informed People the moment the two stars “adapted” to motherhood and fatherhood, but “do it right.”

“Their son is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the insider explained, adding: “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She’s a wonderful mother.’

Meanwhile, A$AP – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – is embroiled in legal trouble. Last week, the rapper made a not-guilty plea following a showdown in Hollywood in 2021.

Prosecutors charged him with pulling a gun and shooting twice at a former friend during an altercation in Hollywood in November 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and was ordered to return to court on Nov. 2.

Los Angeles Superior Court Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from former boyfriend, fellow rapper Terell Ephron, whose stage name is ASAP Relli and who, along with Rocky, was a member of the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.

Mayers and two other men fled after he fired the gun, police said.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee was first arrested in the Los Angeles International Airport incident on April 20, after vacationing with partner Rihanna, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single ‘Peso’ in 2011. His 2013 debut album ‘Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.’

Mayers is charged with two felonies involving a semi-automatic firearm and faces up to four years in prison on each charge if convicted.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon decided the charges were serious enough to push for a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, which would have meant only a maximum of one year in prison for each count.

“Firing a gun in a public place is a serious crime that could have had tragic consequences, not only for the person targeted, but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascon said after announcing the indictment.

“My office has conducted a thorough investigation, not the evidence in this case, and determined that the addition of a special charge of firearms was justified.”

Prosecutors say Mayers pointed the gun at Ephron during the altercation and then fired it at him twice, injuring his hand.

Ephron also recently filed a civil lawsuit in LA against Mayers in which his attorneys say Mayers “pulled out a gun and purposely pointed it at (Ephron) and fired several shots.”

Adding that Ephron “feared for his life,” the suit says Ephron was “hit by projectile/fragments” causing him injuries that required medical attention.