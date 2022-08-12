Rihanna Joins A$AP Rocky For Dinner After Rapper Is Being Sued

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made sure all eyes would be on them Thursday night as they headed for dinner at Emilio’s Ballato in New York City, three months after the couple welcomed their first child together.

The singer, 34, showed off her incredible figure in a fitted black mini dress for the outing, while her boyfriend, 33, who is being sued by a former boyfriend who claims the rapper fired “multiple shots” at him, was seen smoking marijuana. .

Rihanna looked incredible on the outing as she showed off her tinted pins in the garment, which clung to her hourglass curves and showed off her roomy cleavage.

Two’s company: New mom Rihanna stunned in an LBD as A$AP Rocky smoked marijuana as they dined out in NYC Thursday after it emerged the rapper was being charged

The mother-of-ones layered with an oversized gray shirt and bolstered her frame with a pair of strappy black heels.

She styled her raven locks half up and adorned them with a delicate gold chain and numerous rings.

A$AP — real name Rakim Mayers — opted for an eye-catching ensemble when he paired a green patterned shirt and baggy gray jeans.

He completed the look with reflective sunglasses and a colorful chain belt.

Stunning: The 34-year-old singer showed off her incredible figure in a form-fitting black mini dress as she joined her boyfriend, 33, who is being sued by a former boyfriend

Dressed to Impress: Rihanna looked incredible on the outing as she showed off her toned pins in the garment, clinging to her hourglass curves and showing off her roomy cleavage

A$AP puffed on a joint after their meal while also clinging to a bottle of his Mercer + Prince whiskey.

The couple enjoyed a night off from parenting duties after welcoming a son on May 13 – they haven’t released his name yet.

The outing comes after it was revealed that A$AP is being sued by his high school best friend Terell Ephron, who goes through A$AP Relli.

Chic: The mom-of-one layered with an oversized gray shirt and bolstered her frame with a pair of strappy black heels

Beautiful: Rihanna has her raven locks half up and adorned with a delicate gold chain and numerous rings

Chic: Rihanna turned heads in her effortlessly stylish ensemble

According to rolling stoneTerell was allegedly shot at by A$AP in November, and the The rapper’s former group member plans to file a civil suit against A$AP, which has not been charged.

Ahead of A$AP’s Aug. 17 hearing, Terell publicly claims in a statement that he was “lured to an obscure location in downtown Hollywood” “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them.”

His lawyers, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, also allege that the talent manager suffered “minor injuries to his left hand” after the shooting.

Cute couple: The couple enjoyed a night off from parenting duties after welcoming a son on May 13 – they haven’t released his name yet

Stylish: A$AP – real name Rakim Mayers – opted for a striking ensemble while teaming a green patterned shirt and baggy gray jeans

Finishing touch: He added to the look with reflective sunglasses and a colorful chain strap

A$AP was arrested on April 20 for assault with a deadly weapon and charged with approaching a man he knew on the street before firing several shots at him.

One of the bullets allegedly hit the victim’s left hand and he later sought medical attention.

After the shooting, A$AP and two other men, who allegedly walked with him, fled.

Although police were able to obtain footage of the alleged shooting, they were unable to locate the weapon in question during last week’s raid on his Los Angeles home, where multiple weapons were found, sources told TMZ in April.

Light it up: A$AP puffed on a joint after their meal while also clinging to a bottle of his Mercer + Prince whiskey

Police were able to determine at the scene that the weapons in A$AP’s home were not those used in the shooting, as the caliber of the weapons did not match the bullet casings found at the crime scene, the website said.

After searching the serial numbers, the police reportedly determined that all of the weapons in A$AP’s home were legally obtained and did not take any of the weapons with them to the station.

A$AP was arrested for the incident moments after landing at LAX with then-pregnant Rihanna after enjoying a getaway to Barbados.

At the time, the performer paid a $550,000 bail and was spotted leaving prison.

The LAPD issued a statement saying that officers “worked diligently” to identify the suspect(s) involved and investigate the shooting.

Twee’s Company: The duo stayed close to each other as they left Emilio’s Ballato

Cozy: the couple seemed in good spirits during the outing

If convicted, A$AP could face up to one year in prison, a $1,000 fine, and probation for a felony, under California’s Penal Code. If convicted of a felony with a fatal gun conviction, Mayers could spend up to four years in state prison, be fined up to $10,000 and face mandatory probation.

The incident is not the first time A$AP has come into contact with the law.

The rapper was arrested in Sweden in 2019 after a fight broke out in the street between his entourage and two men.

Mayers was convicted of assault, given a suspended jail term and was ordered to pay more than $1,000 in damages. He is reported to have spent a month in prison before his sentence was handed down.

The performer, who grew up in the Harlem borough of New York City, was also charged with attempted murder when he was 16.

Mayers, who started selling drugs in his youth, was reportedly bullied by an older man. He went to the alleged bully’s house to confront him and eventually shot him.

Sued: The outing comes after it was revealed that A$AP is being sued by his high school best friend Terell Ephron (pictured), who goes by A$AP Relli

“He tried to approach me in front of some ladies. And I was small. He was a little older than me,” Mayers said two years ago, describing the incident on… Untold Stories of Hip Hop.

The teen, who carried a gun for protection, said he thought the alleged bully was reaching for a weapon. He claimed he never intended to shoot the man.

“I’m just starting to let go,” Mayers said of the confrontation. ‘I didn’t want to hit him. They hit me with attempted murder first, then it kept falling off.’

Mayers was arrested shortly after the shooting and spent time in the city’s notorious prison on Rikers Island. However, due to his age and the nature of the incident, the charges of attempted murder were lowered.