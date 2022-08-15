Rihanna is a casual flyer as she exits private jet with baby daddy A$AP Rocky after landing in LA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted exiting their private jet earlier on Sunday after landing safely in sunny Los Angeles.

The new parents rocked casual fashion, with the Diamonds singer, 34, donning a sweat and the rapper, 33, wearing a flannel shirt.

The two welcomed their first child, a boy, earlier this year in May and have not yet announced the name publicly.

Back in LA: Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were seen exiting their private jet after landing in Los Angeles earlier on Sunday

The talented singer kept her look simple and comfortable and chose to wear black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

The new mom of one added a black Detroit Tigers baseball cap atop her long locks to complete her travel ensemble.

Rihanna slung a green snakeskin bag over her right shoulder containing a few important belongings.

She let her hair fall naturally over her shoulders as she exited the plane and went to a nearby car.

Busy schedule: The Good For You rapper wore a brown flannel shirt when he got off his private jet

Helping hand: a crew member has been seen descending the stairs of the plane with a car seat in hand

The Everyday rapper also kept his look stylishly casual as he made his way to the waiting car next to the jet.

He put on a brown plaid flannel shirt, which he unbuttoned, and wore a white T-shirt underneath.

A$AP Rocky, whose official name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, also added a baseball cap to his head like Rihanna, except his cap had the New York Yankees symbol.

The new parents seemed to be in a good mood after spending time together in New York City and with their baby boy. A source informed People that the two stars have ‘adjusted’ to motherhood and fatherhood, but ‘are doing well’.

“Their son is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the insider explained, adding: “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She’s a wonderful mother.’

Upbeat mood: The Love On The Brain hitmaker smiled broadly on her face as she got into a vehicle after getting off her private jet

Happy couple: A source close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stated that the two stars ‘adjusted’ to be new parents, but ‘are doing great’

Despite A$AP’s recent legal troubles, the couple seems to be moving on and focusing on family and work.

According to TMZ, the prizewinner is being charged with “assault and battery” by friend, Terrell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, following a reported shooting last November.

Relli claimed to have met the rapper after he was lured to a remote location. During the confrontation, Rocky fired a number of shots, with fragments grazing Relli, the entertainment magazine reported.

In April of this year, Rocky was arrested after arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport after a luxury getaway with Rihanna shortly before their baby was born.

The Good For You rapper has a court date on August 17. According to rolling stoneJamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, Terrell’s attorneys, came forward with the lawsuit four days before the rapper’s scheduled hearing date.