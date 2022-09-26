Rihanna fans go wild as they react to news the singer will be headlining Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna’s fans have gone wild after learning the Grammy winner will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer, 34, announced the big news on Sunday by sharing a photo of her tattooed arm cradling a football. The post received almost 700 thousand likes in the first 20 minutes, including one from Lizzo who wrote ‘screaming’.

The NFL was the first to respond, tweeting the same snap and the message ‘Let’s GO-#SBLVII.’

Going wild: Rihanna’s fans have gone wild after hearing the news that the Grammy winner has confirmed that she will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation is helping coordinate the show, released a statement saying: ‘Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has exceeded expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists of all time. Self-made in business and entertainment.’

Celebrities including actor Landon Romano, singer Maren Morris and pop star Bebe Rexha wrote enthusiastic comments on Rihanna’s Instagram feed, including ‘OH MY GODDDDDD YESSSSS’, ‘Screaming’. and ‘This is about to be a movie.’

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey wrote: ‘Rihanna on hiatus?? Yasss [crying emojis, heart emojis].’

Halle’s sister, singer and actress Chloe Bailey chimed in with her own post, writing: ‘Rihanna!! Super Bowl?!?! ahhh.’

Big news: Rihanna announces she’ll headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show with this triumphant photo on social media Sunday

Over the moon: Famous friends including Lizzo, actor Landon Romano, singer Maren Morris and pop star Bebe Rexha shared their excitement when the news broke on Sunday

Love it: The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey wrote: ‘Rihanna on hiatus?? yasss’

Excited: Halle’s sister singer Chloe Bailey harmonized with her own ‘Rihanna!! Super Bowl?!?! oh’

Attention: Noid designer Denzel Dion followed up with, ‘Rihanna performs at superbowl..I REPEAT RIHANNA PERFORMS AT MF SUPERBOWL’

Noid designer Denzel Dion followed up with, “Rihanna performing at the superbowl. I REPEAT RIHANNA PERFORMING AT THE MF SUPERBOWL.”

With Love actor Kalen Allen posted a meditative, ‘Beyonce and Rihanna are both back…the world is healing!’

Model Lori Harvey reposted Rihanna’s announcement photo but captioned it, writing: ‘Now I’m going to get tickets to the Super Bowl.’ Well-known hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons has made a funny repost with various crying emojis.

The Dancing In The Dark artist’s fans are also dancing for joy. One who went by A+ wrote, “Rihanna will perform her makeup brand live at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show,” with two photos of the Fendi makeup founder applying blush.

Anyone selling? Model Lori Harvey wrote that she plans to get tickets now that the Grammy winner is performing

Finally: Actor Kalen Allen responded with a meditative, ‘Beyonce and Rihanna are both back…the world is healing!’

So many emotions: Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons had his own comic take on the announcement

Another fan, Gee, posted a throwback photo to the 2022 game that the pregnant singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, attended, writing, ‘Rihanna at this year’s (sic) Super Bowl. Next year she will finally take the stage herself, it’s such a full circle.’

One fan who went by Throw a coin for your Witcher on Twitter apparently saw the announcement as an opportunity to promote other projects, photo-shopping a collection of dancers on the soccer field and Rihanna standing in a font on a Fenty screen and wrote, ‘Rihanna at the Super Bowl.’

A follower named Gabriel wrote, ‘Rihanna is back historic day,’ while one named Dij tweeted, ‘ASAP Rocky will be with the baby while Rihanna at work as…’ and another fan shared, ‘I Lived To See Rihanna Comeback.’

Couple: A fan named Gee posted a throwback photo to the 2022 game of the pregnant singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, writing: ‘Rihanna at this year’s Super Bowl. Next year she will finally take the stage herself, it’s a bit of a full circle

Campaign: A fan on Twitter saw the announcement as an opportunity to mix music with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line

Iconic: A fan named Gabriel celebrated what they called a ‘historic day’

Laughing: DijSB mentioned Rihanna’s hiatus efforts would give A$AP Rocky time to spend with the couple’s baby

Finally! Meg expressed her relief by writing: ‘I lived to see Rihanna comeback’

This comes after the Diamonds singer turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019. The superstar said she turned down the invitation because of the way Colin Kaepernick had been treated.

The former San Francisco 49er quarterback refused to stand for the US national anthem at the start of games to protest police brutality and racial inequality. After he became a free agent, no teams signed him.

The quarterback sued the NFL in November 2017, accusing team owners of colluding not to hire him.

Tweet: The NFL also tweeted the big news with the same snap and the message ‘Let’s GO-#SBLVII’

2019: The Diamonds singer was invited to perform at the 2019 game but turned it down due to the way Colin Kaepernick had been treated

The suit was withdrawn two years later after Kaepernick and the NFL reached a confidential settlement. He remains unsigned.

The Grammy winner spoke about her decision at the time Vogue, ‘I couldn’t dare. For what? Who benefits from it? Not my people’.

‘I just couldn’t be a sellout,’ she said, ‘I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things in that organization that I don’t agree with at all and I wasn’t going to go and help them in any way.’

Protest: The former San Francisco 49er refused to stand for the US national anthem at the start of games to protest police brutality and racial inequality. After he became a free agent, no teams signed him

Music: Rihanna has taken a break from performing after giving birth to her son in May. She has talked about releasing new music, but has recently focused on her Fenty makeup brand; seen in 2019 in London

The passage of time and Kaepernick’s settlement may have eased the roster’s worries about performing at the Super Bowl.

Rihanna has taken a break from performing after giving birth to her son in May.

She’s talked about releasing new music, but much of her time lately has been focused on her Fenty makeup brand and supporting boyfriend A$AP Rocky at his shows.