Rihanna dons an oversized blue jersey and jeans as she steps out for dinner in NYC

Rihanna put a new spin on her sexy sporty look on Thursday as she enjoyed dinner at Caviar House in New York City – just three months after welcoming her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The singer, 34, nailed casual chic in a oversized No Limit blue sweater that she paired with baggy faded jeans as she stepped out with a friend.

She increased her height in red and white striped heels and carried her essentials around in a miniature red handbag, which coordinated with the hue of her lipstick.

Earlier this year, the Work hitmaker wore a sports shirt that doubled as a mini dress, paired with luxe accessories, as he toured the Big Apple.

In May, Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together, a boy whose name they have yet to reveal.

A source informed People the moment the two stars “adapted” to motherhood and fatherhood, but “do it right.”

“Their son is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the insider explained, adding: “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She’s a wonderful mother.’

Meanwhile, A$AP – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – is embroiled in legal trouble. Last week, the rapper made a not-guilty plea following a showdown in Hollywood in 2021.

Prosecutors charged him with pulling a gun and shooting twice at a former friend during an altercation in Hollywood in November 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and was ordered to return to court on Nov. 2.

Los Angeles Superior Court Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from former boyfriend, fellow rapper Terell Ephron, whose stage name is ASAP Relli and who, along with Rocky, was a member of the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.

Mayers and two other men fled after he fired the gun, police said.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee was first arrested in the Los Angeles International Airport incident on April 20, after vacationing with partner Rihanna, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single ‘Peso’ in 2011. His 2013 debut album ‘Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.’

Mayers is charged with two felonies involving a semi-automatic firearm and faces up to four years in prison on each charge if convicted.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon decided the charges were serious enough to push for misdemeanor, rather than misdemeanor, status, which would have meant just a maximum of one year in prison for each count.

“Firing a gun in a public place is a serious crime that could have had tragic consequences not only for the person targeted, but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascon said after announcing the indictment.

“My office has conducted a thorough investigation, not the evidence in this case, and determined that the addition of a special charge of firearms was justified.”

Prosecutors say Mayers pointed the gun at Ephron during the altercation and then fired it twice at him, injuring his hand.

Ephron also recently filed a civil lawsuit in LA against Mayers in which his attorneys say Mayers “pulled out a gun and purposely pointed it at (Ephron) and fired multiple shots.”

Adding that Ephron “feared for his life,” the suit says Ephron was “hit by projectile/fragments” causing him injuries that required medical attention.