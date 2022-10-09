Rihanna cuts a typically cool figure in a silver football jersey as she heads to the studio

She has been spotted on a slew of nighttime studio trips in recent months and was recently revealed as the halftime performance act for the 2023 Super Bowl.

And Rihanna was at it again on Saturday night as she headed to record music in California, wearing off-duty style in an oversized gray American football jersey.

The hitmaker, 34, paired the comfy piece with distressed gray washed jeans and added a collection of eye-catching accessories to enhance the look.

The Grammy winner’s jersey featured a V-neck design, with the number 25 embroidered on the front and sleeve.

While Rihanna attached a silver chain to the pocket of her wide-leg jeans with a diamond-studded mini shoulder bag.

Not one to skimp on jewelry, she opted for an eye-catching metal choker with a stacked silver ring design — taking up her entire neck while adding a longer, simple chain.

Shielding her eyes with silver cat-eye sunglasses, the mother of one bundled her jet-black locks into a voluminous high bun.

She opted for a glamorous makeup palette, with a mocha tinted glossy lip and a bronzed base.

Rihanna ended up wearing a pair of Perspex strapped black stiletto heels and got out of a black SUV when she arrived at the studio.

The football shirt could be an ode to her upcoming Superbowl appearance, which will see her take to the field during the coveted slots at halftime.

It was announced last month that the Umbrella singer will perform at the 2023 sporting event, the National Football League’s annual final playoff game to determine the national champion, which takes place in February.

But the star – who gave birth to her first child in May – recently admitted she was “nervous” about the performance.

Rihanna was spotted leaving Bristol Farms in West Hollywood on Tuesday when she told TMZ about performing at the Super Bowl: “I’m nervous, but I’m excited.”

The interviewer then asked who she could bring as a special guest, but the Umbrella singer simply shrugged.

