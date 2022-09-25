Rihanna CONFIRMS she will be headlining Super Bowl LVII… after turning the NFL down in 2019

Rihanna has confirmed that she will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer announced the big news on Sunday by sharing a photo of her tattooed arm cradling a football. The post received almost 700 thousand likes in the first 20 minutes, including one from Lizzo who wrote ‘screaming’.

The NFL also tweeted the big news with the same snap and the message ‘Let’s GO-#SBLVII’

Big news: Rihanna announces she’ll headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show with this triumphant photo on social media on Sunday

This comes after the Diamonds singer turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019. The superstar said she turned down the invitation because of the way Colin Kaepernick had been treated.

The former San Francisco 49er refused to stand for the US national anthem at the start of games to protest police brutality and racial inequality. After he became a free agent, no teams signed him.

The quarterback sued the NFL in November 2017, accusing team owners of colluding not to hire him.

Talks: The outlet has cited sources with direct knowledge of the talks who claim several discussions have taken place to seal the deal and a decision could come soon

2019: The Diamonds singer was invited to perform at the 2019 game but turned it down due to the way Colin Kaepernick had been treated

The suit was withdrawn two years later after Kaepernick and the NFL reached a confidential settlement. He remains unsigned.

The Grammy winner spoke about her decision at the time Vogue, ‘I couldn’t dare. For what? Who benefits from it? Not my people’.

‘I just couldn’t be a sellout,’ she said, ‘I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things in that organization that I don’t agree with at all and I wasn’t going to go and help them in any way.’

Protest: The former San Francisco 49er refused to stand for the US national anthem at the start of games to protest police brutality and racial inequality. After he became a free agent, no teams signed him

Music: Rihanna has taken a break from performing after giving birth to her son in May. She has talked about releasing new music, but has recently focused on her makeup brand Fenty

The passage of time may have eased the chart’s worries about performing at the Super Bowl.

Rihanna has taken a break from performing after giving birth to her son in May.

She’s talked about releasing new music, but much of her time recently has been focused on her Fenty makeup brand and supporting boyfriend A$AP Rocky at his shows.