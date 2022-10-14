Rihanna announces premiere of 4th Savage Fenty fashion show: ‘A seductive fever dream’

Rihanna took to Instagram on Friday to make a big announcement.

The Diamonds singer was seen in sexy black lingerie as she squirmed in a video to share that volume four of her fashion show was coming up.

At the same time, Amazon Prime shared in a press release that Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, featuring Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collection, was set to debut on November 9.

It is the sequel to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 starring Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Also featured was Emily Ratajkowski.

This year’s show will feature the latest Savage X Fenty styles of the icon and will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video starting November 9 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The groundbreaking event once again raises the bar with a new all-star lineup of models, actors and some of the biggest names in music.

A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style and music with the hypnotic essence of nighttime nature. With a star-studded cast all wearing the latest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is a visual feast not to be missed,” the release cooed.

It added that Rihanna’s latest collection “features different textures, unexpected details and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a groundbreaking experience for everyone.”

Sizes range from 30-46 in bands and AH in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear and loungewear ranging from XS-4X/XS-XXXXL.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will be available November 9 in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna was executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

“We want to make sure people look and feel good,” Rihanna said. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun with it.”

This year, Siren welcomed her first child with beau A$AP Rocky, a rapper.