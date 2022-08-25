Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky hold hands after a late night date night at the Ned hotel in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined hands after a date night at the Ned hotel, where they spent a few hours in a private suite in New York City.

Just two months after they welcomed their first child together, a little boy, the 34-year-old superstar and rapper, 33, looked cozy as they walked back to their car.

For the occasion, the Diamonds hitmaker looked nothing short of sensational in an emerald green satin shirt, unbuttoned slightly to reveal her black bra, and a matching skirt.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of black open-toed heels, showing off her white pedicure,

Her rapper beau wore a black tank top, matching pants, leather boots and diamond necklace.

The father-of-one (née Rakim Mayers), who pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm at a Los Angeles court last week, wore his hair in pigtails,

