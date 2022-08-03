Rihanna and ASAP Rocky EXCLUSIVE: Singer rocks baggy clothes during night off from parenting

They welcomed their first child – a boy – on Friday, May 13.

And less than three months later, Rihanna and partner ASAP Rocky were spotted getting out at 4 a.m. in New York City.

Rihanna, 34, wore baggy sweats as she held hands with her rapper boyfriend, 33, for a night out on the town.

Staying Close: They welcomed their first child – a boy – on Friday, May 13. And less than three months later, Rihanna and partner ASAP Rocky were spotted getting out at 4 a.m. in New York City.

The lovebirds held hands during their walk, and also stopped and shared a sweet PDA moment.

Rihanna cut a casual figure in black wide-leg sweatpants and a matching hoodie, with a gold chain and black sunglasses.

The stunner showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free and wearing her hair in a bun.

ASAP wore a Givenchy hoodie and matching pants, choosing to wear the hood over his head and add sunglasses.

Big Apple fun: Rihanna, 34, wore baggy sweats as she held hands with her rapper boyfriend, 33, for a night out on the town

Staying Close: Rihanna cut a casual figure in black wide-leg sweatpants and a matching hoodie

Couples Goals: The lovebirds held hands during their walk, and also stopped and shared a sweet PDA moment

Focus: Rihanna cut a casual figure in black wide-leg sweatpants and a matching hoodie

Staying Close: The stunner showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free and wearing her hair in a bun

Their outing comes less than three months after they welcomed their first child together.

Rihanna and ASAP welcomed a son to Los Angeles on Friday, May 13, according to TMZ.

The child’s name is not yet known.

Glam touch: Rihanna added a gold chain for a sparkle

Happy: The lovebirds beamed during their solo outing

Chat: Saw the pair talking and walking in the early morning hours of Wednesday

Quiet: the stars tried to keep themselves inconspicuous during their outing

Rihanna and ASAP announced the baby news in January 2022.

Rihanna and ASAP, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, became friends after touring together in 2013.

The duo brushed off the romance rumors in late 2010, but sources revealed they started dating in November 2020.

Glow: Rihanna showed off her baby bump on her Instagram in May while promoting her Fenty Skin line

Power Pair: Rihanna and ASAP, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, became friends after touring together in 2013; the stars pictured in Paris, France at the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022

Rihanna showed off her baby bump in ASAP’s music video DMB, which was released in May.

DMB stands for ‘That’s my b***h.’

The couple kisses and cuddles together in the music video.

Tune: Rihanna appears in his music video for the song DMB, which was released in May

In the video: DMB stands for ‘That’s my b***h’

In the video clip, ASAP appears to be proposing to Rihanna with his grills, which read “Marry Me.”

Rihanna wore her own set of grilles that read ‘I do’.

Interestingly, a lyric in the song was directed at Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

ASAP rapped the lyrics: ‘I don’t beat my b***h, I need my b***h’ into the song, referring to Chris, who attacked Rihanna in 2009.

The rapper announced the drop of the new music video via his Instagram, and also revealed that he directed the video himself, which was shot before Rihanna’s pregnancy.

‘Proud 2 announce my DMB video directorial debut now!!!’ adding ‘Thanks$ to all those involved who helped & $special thanks$2 madam for the motivation and role.’

Happy Glow: Rihanna and ASAP looked incredibly happy in the music video