Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear smitten while departing his Rolling Loud afterparty hand-in-hand

Rihanna stuns in a ruffled mini dress and thigh high boots as she heads hand in hand to his Rolling Loud Festival afterparty with A$AP Rocky

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 12:19, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 12:21, 25 Sep 2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seemed in love on Saturday night as they left the Rolling Loud Festival afterparty in New York, hosted by the latter.

The couple, who welcomed their first child earlier this year, left the 42 Dor bash holding hands when A$AP Rocky, 33, appeared to be whispering something in his partner’s ear.

Recording artist Rihanna, 34, looked stylish as she wore a gray mini dress and thigh-high boots for the evening.

The flattering aysmetric cut featured a draping material that accentuated her curves, while her thigh-high leather boots only showed part of her leg.

Her dress also featured a train detail, adding an unexpected dynamism to the already daring ensemble.

To keep warm, Rihanna added an oversized leather jacket with beige, khaki and black panels on top.

The hitmaker had gathered her raven locks into a ponytail with a side bang that fell over part of her face.

She was adorned with diamonds while wearing a classic necklace and huge stone-encrusted earrings.

And to complete the look, Rihanna had a glossy brown lip and glossy silver eyeshadow, flowing into the corners of her eyes.

A$AP Rocky opted for a light wash of jeans for the night, combined with a white sweatshirt with colorful cartoon prints.

He hid his face under a New York Yankees cap and added a striking gold necklace and a collection of bracelets.

Rolling Loud is the biggest hip-hop festival in the world – with A$AP earlier today on the Fashion Nova stage.

First-time mom and dad Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began their parenting journey together in May, but have not yet revealed the baby’s name or image.

An insider told People“Their son is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” adding, “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She’s a wonderful mother.’

And before she went into labor, the hitmaker who runs her Fenty beauty empire predicted she’d be a “psycho mom.”

Referring to Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey, she said in an interview with: Elle, ‘…That’s the type of mother I’m going to be. Psycho about it.’

