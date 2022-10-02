Rights group: Israel holding 800 Palestinians without trial

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is detaining nearly 800 Palestinians without trial or charge, the highest number since 2008, an Israeli human rights group said Sunday.

The group HaMoked, which regularly collects figures from Israeli prison authorities, said 798 Palestinians are currently being held in so-called administrative detention, a practice in which the detainees can be held for months, not knowing the charges against them and denied access to the evidence against them.

The group said the number of people held in administrative detention has steadily risen this year Israel conducts nighttime arrest raids in the occupied West Bank in response to a wave of attacks on Israelis earlier this year.

Israel says it is using administrative detention to thwart attacks and contain dangerous militants without revealing sensitive information. Rights groups and Palestinians say it is an abusive system that denies freedom without due process, leaving some Palestinians behind bars for months or even years with no evidence available against them. Some resort to life-threatening hunger strikes to draw attention to their detention, which often heightens tensions between Israel and Palestinians.

“Administrative detention should be an exceptional measure, but Israel is making massive use of this detention without trial,” said Jessica Montell, executive director of HaMoked. “This has to stop. If Israel cannot bring them to justice, it must release all administrative prisoners.”

HaMoked said the figure was another spike in a growing wave of administrative detentions that began last spring after a series of Palestinian attacks on Israelis that killed 19 people. Those attacks led to the Israeli raids that killed some 100 Palestinians, many of whom said they were militants or local youth protesting the raid on their towns or villages, but civilians have also been killed in the violence.

Israeli security forces are deployed amid clashes with Palestinian protesters following the funeral of seven-year-old Rayan Suleiman who died a day earlier on the sidelines of an Israeli army search in his hometown of Tuqu in the occupied West Bank.





The Israeli military says some 1,500 Palestinians have been arrested during that time, including those in administrative detention. It says the raids are necessary to dismantle militant networks and thwart attacks on Israelis. Palestinians say the raids are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military rule over areas they want for a future state.

The raids were met by an increase in gunfire in the West Bank. On Sunday, the military said an Israeli soldier and a motorist suffered minor injuries in two separate incidents.

The last time Israel held so many administrative prisoners, in May 2008, also coincided with an increase in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Israel’s internal security service Shin Bet did not respond to a request for comment.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War and has since established some 130 settlements, home to 500,000 settlers. The Palestinians want the area, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for their hoped-for independent state.

