Rightmove most searched location returns to London in 2022

London was the most searched location for house hunters searching online in 2022, it has been revealed.

It stands in stark contrast to the pandemic years when buyers eschewed city centers in favor of rural and coastal locations in a trend now known as the “race for space.”

Locations such as Cornwall and Devon became highly sought after at the time with house prices soaring in the face of a lack of owner-occupied properties.

In that period – specifically several months into 2021 – Cornwall even replaced London as the most searched location on Rightmove.

Most searched locations online Rank Area 1 London 2 Cornwall 3 Devon 4 Bristol 5 Glasgow 6 Manchester 7 Edinburgh 8 Sheffield 9 York 10 Cambridge Source: Rightmove

Fast forward to this year and the trend has reversed as buyer search behavior returns to more normal pre-pandemic patterns.

Searches to London were up 9 per cent compared to last year, while searches to Cornwall fell 18 per cent and Devon 17 per cent, according to Rightmove.

The property website said London had 36 per cent more buyer searches than Cornwall at the end of the year, marking the biggest gap since 2019.

It compares to last year when there was only a 3 per cent difference in the number of searches between London and Cornwall.

Rightmove suggested that the increase in searches to London alongside the decrease in searches to Cornwall and Devon indicates that the trend to look out of the capital, towards the coast or countryside, may be “behind us” by 2023.

The real estate website went on to identify the fastest selling markets.

Livingston in West Lothian, Scotland, is the fastest market this year, with homes in the area finding a buyer in just over two weeks or 15 days on average.

All of the top five areas are in Scotland, with Bo’ness, West Lothian in second place and Larbert, Stirlingshire in third.

The small village of Picket Piece in Hampshire is the fastest market outside of Scotland. Sellers in Picket Piece found buyers in an average of 16 days this year.

RIGHTMOVE’S FASTEST SELLING MARKETS IN SCOTLAND IN 2022 Rank Area Average asking price Time to find a buyer 2022 (days) Change in time to find a buyer from 2021 (days) 1 Livingston, West Lothian £192,695 15 -5 2 Bo’ness, West Lothian £160,710 15 -4 3 Larbert, Stirlingshire £215,189 15 -1 4 Falkirk, Stirlingshire £142,465 16 -1 5 Bellshill, Lanarkshire £118,883 16 0 Source: Rightmove

RIGHTMOVE’S FASTEST SELLING MARKETS OUTSIDE SCOTLAND IN 2022 Rank Area Average asking price Time to find a buyer 2022 (days) Change in time to find a buyer from 2021 (days) 1 Picket piece, Hampshire £326,737 16 -9 2 Fishponds, Bristol £316,410 17 -8 3 Peverell, Devon £263,132 18 -9 4 Tuffley, Gloucestershire £257,216 18 -7 5 Milksham, Wiltshire £289,133 18 -13 Source: Rightmove

Competitive rental market

This year was the most competitive rental market on record. At its peak, there was a quadrupling in the number of tenants inquiring about properties to move into as there were properties to rent.

Rightmove also tracked shifts in what renters are looking for this year.

Tenant searches for homes including bills are up 57 percent compared to this time last year. The significant rise in searches reflects greater tenant concerns about their utility bills and increased interest in properties that allow bills to be included in monthly rents.

Tim Bannister, of Rightmove, said: ‘This year people looking for their next home have indeed returned to the capital – we started to see the tide turn towards the end of last year, and throughout 2022 many of our trends market have started to go back to where they were in 2019.

‘Tenants have shown through their search behavior how attractive a home including bills can be. Any landlord who manages to offer this extra incentive next year will probably have to deal with a clear row of ready-made tenants to choose from.’