‘Right up his alley’: Stosur thinks Kyrgios will enjoy a return to green and gold

The United Cup could offer the same prize money for men and women in a new format, but it will also involve a variation on the tactics of the regular circuit. Captains will have access to a “strategy room” where they can watch replays on demand, and coaching on substitutions and even between points will be allowed if a player is on the same end of the pitch as the bench.

How much tuition will Kyrgios want? The same as from Minaur? Or Australia’s top-ranked Ajla Tomljanović, a two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in 2022?

Stosur has already spoken to Hewitt, Australia’s Davis Cup captain, about what will be a completely new United Cup experience for her.

“It depends on the individual player,” he said. “I know that throughout my career, I don’t necessarily like too much information. I don’t necessarily want to know when this is the score, they serve there. You can have information and you also have information overload. It really depends on the person.