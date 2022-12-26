‘Right up his alley’: Stosur thinks Kyrgios will enjoy a return to green and gold

The United Cup could offer the same prize money for men and women in a new format, but it will also involve a variation on the tactics of the regular circuit. Captains will have access to a “strategy room” where they can watch replays on demand, and coaching on substitutions and even between points will be allowed if a player is on the same end of the pitch as the bench.
How much tuition will Kyrgios want? The same as from Minaur? Or Australia’s top-ranked Ajla Tomljanović, a two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in 2022?
Stosur has already spoken to Hewitt, Australia’s Davis Cup captain, about what will be a completely new United Cup experience for her.
“It depends on the individual player,” he said. “I know that throughout my career, I don’t necessarily like too much information. I don’t necessarily want to know when this is the score, they serve there. You can have information and you also have information overload. It really depends on the person.
“I guess my job as co-captain, especially with the girls, is to figure out how much they want from that perspective and how much they want to go with the flow and feel it on the court. Whatever the outcome, I will support each individual in whatever they want.
“[But] I know that 99 percent of the time as players we are alone trying to figure it out. The most important thing is to support the players on the pitch with tactics or technical things or just build their self-confidence to help them get through any kind of situation.”
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will be the star attraction of the Perth pools, while Poland’s world number 1 Iga Swiatek will begin her preparations for the Australian Open in Brisbane.
See the United Cup live and free on 9Network – Channel 9 and 9Gem. Each match will be available live on 9Now.