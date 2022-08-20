Right Said Fred star Fred Fairbrass, 68, says he ‘used to sell drugs’ when working as a cab driver

<!–

Fred Fairbrass has revealed that he ‘sold speed and coke’ when he worked as a minicab driver before he rose to fame on Saturday.

The 68-year-old Right Said Fred star, who rose to fame with his brother Richard with the 1991 hit I’m Too Sexy, gave a glimpse into his life before the band.

The musician confessed to selling amphetamines and cocaine to “partiers and hookers” on night shifts in 1982, but did not consider it illegal.

Confession: Fred Fairbrass has revealed that he used to ‘sell speed and coke’ as a taxi driver before he rose to fame on Saturday (pictured September 2021)

Speak with The sun, he said: ‘I sold speed and coke. I was a taxi driver in Fulham in 1982, and I worked nights, and a man in the house I lived in was an amphetamine cook.’

Fred explained that he first started buying drugs to stay awake during his long night shifts, until he found people willing to buy them.

He continued: ‘I worked at night because the party crowd and the whores were only too happy to buy my drugs. That paid me very well.’

Job: The Right Said Fred star, who rose to fame along with his brother Richard, said he sold amphetamines and cocaine to “partiers and hookers” in 1982 (Both pictured in 2016)

He added: “Even though I was driving around with grams of speed on me, London felt quite anarchic at the time, so it didn’t occur to me that it was illegal.”

Fred and his brother Richard rose to fame in the early 1990s with their hit I’m Too Sexy, along with then-member Rob Manzoli.

They also had two major follow-up hits with Don’t Talk Just Kiss and Deeply Dippy, while touring with the likes of Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger and David Bowie.

In August 2017, Taylor Swift used an interpolation of the group Right Said Fred’s 1991 hit I’m Too Sexy in the chorus of her upbeat new song Look What You Made Me Do.

After the song was released overnight, the duo thanked for the recognition, calling her song a “wonderful reinvention.”

The group was approached by Taylor’s team before the song’s release, and gave their permission to use the song.

“We had people on the phone from the US just checking to see if we were okay with her using it and that we were cool with it and wouldn’t cause a fuss — which, of course, we didn’t,” band member Richard told People.

“When we shot ‘Sexy’, I didn’t think it would last more than six months. So to talk about it 26 years later and a star like Taylor using it and being affected by it is really flattering. Absolutely flattering.’