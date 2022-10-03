WhatsNew2Day
Ridiculous parking mistake caught on camera in Sydney

Australia
By Jacky

Ridiculous parking mistake caught on camera in Sydney, driver damages two cars while trying to squeeze into VERY tight spot

  • Images show a white sedan sandwiched between an SUV and a car in Sydney
  • The SUV driver revealed that the sedan had indeed returned to the scene
  • Both the SUV and the car were scratched when the man backed his sedan

By Jesse Hyland for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 23.30, 2 October 2022 | Up to date: 01:23, October 3, 2022

A ridiculous parking mistake has been caught on camera in Sydney, with the driver of a white sedan damaging two other vehicles as he tried to squeeze into the tight spot.

The parking bug was caught on Kent Street in Sydney’s CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

Pictures show the white sedan wedged between a green Holden ute and a white Toyota SUV

The white sedan was parked centimeters from the white SUV in front and the green ute behind.

But while trying to parallel park, the driver damaged both vehicles.

“He squeezed himself in,” the driver of the white SUV told Daily Mail Australia.

“He damaged the car and my car when he backed in. He scratched the s**t out of both cars.”

When he returned to their vehicles and discovered the damage, the sedan driver gave both drivers his details.

Both the SUV and ute were scratched by the parking work

Both the SUV and ute were scratched by the parking work

