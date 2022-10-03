Ridiculous parking mistake caught on camera in Sydney

Both the SUV and the car were scratched when the man backed his sedan

A ridiculous parking mistake has been caught on camera in Sydney, with the driver of a white sedan damaging two other vehicles as he tried to squeeze into the tight spot.

The parking bug was caught on Kent Street in Sydney’s CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

Pictures show the white sedan wedged between a green Holden ute and a white Toyota SUV

The white sedan was parked centimeters from the white SUV in front and the green ute behind.

But while trying to parallel park, the driver damaged both vehicles.

“He squeezed himself in,” the driver of the white SUV told Daily Mail Australia.

“He damaged the car and my car when he backed in. He scratched the s**t out of both cars.”

When he returned to their vehicles and discovered the damage, the sedan driver gave both drivers his details.