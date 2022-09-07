‘Ridiculous’: Karine Jean-Pierre snaps back at reporter for grilling her on anti-Trump 2016 tweet

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared a spirited conversation with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Tuesday after the reporter asked her if she believes Donald Trump stole the 2016 election.

Doocy urged Jean-Pierre amid GOP-led outcry over President Joe Biden’s repeated attacks on “MAGA Republicans,” the pro-Donald Trump faction of the party that believes the ex-president’s lies the 2020 race has been stolen from him.

He pointed to her previous comments that suggested Trump stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton and cast doubt on GOP Governor Brian Kemp’s narrow victory in Georgia in 2018.

Biden’s government official called Doocy’s comparison “ridiculous.”

Doocy started the exchange by asking, “So we can all agree it’s incorrect to say the 2020 election was stolen, what about the 2016 election?”

“I’m not going back to where we were or what happened in 2016. We are going to concentrate on the here and now’, Jean-Pierre replied.

“We’re going to focus on what’s happening today — this inflection point that the president has made very clearly and very resolutely in a few speeches about what the country needs to do right now to bring the country together.”

Doocy again pushed and horrified Jean-Pierre over the alleged “new attention” thrown at claims of GOP voter fraud when she herself tweeted about a stolen election in December 2016.

“Oh, I knew this was coming,” the Biden official replied dryly. “I was waiting, Peter, when you were going to ask me that question.”

“Let’s be very clear. That – that comparison you made is just ridiculous,” Jean-Pierre said.

She broke through Doocy’s interruptions and said to him, “Well, you ask me a question, let me answer it.”

“I was talking specifically about what happened to voting rights, and it – what threatened voting rights. I spoke to that then’, says Jean-Pierre.

“The thing is, I said Governor Kemp won the Georgia election. I’ve been clear about that. I said that President Trump won the 2016 election. And I’ve been clear about that.’

She referred to last year’s January 6 attack on the US Capitol as a sign of today’s higher stakes.

‘That was the danger we saw then. That’s what the president has proclaimed, and he will continue to say it,” Jean-Pierre said.

“So yeah, if you have MAGA Republicans, an (sp) extreme portion of Republicans who just deny or don’t really want to say what exactly happened on that day – or say it was a protest when it clearly wasn’t a peaceful protest.” was – that’s not what we saw that day. Yes, the president is going to shout that.’

It comes after Biden has made several lively public appearances over the past two weeks in an effort to boost the Democratic base ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Each of them has also had many attacks on Trump’s Republican base, whom Biden nicknamed “Trumpies” during a Labor Day speech in Wisconsin.

“I want to be very clear up front: Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with regular Republicans my entire career,” the president said Monday.

“But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to step back — filled with anger, violence, hatred and division.”

Later, at a second event in Pittsburgh, Biden ripped into MAGA again, saying of Trump, “It’s clear which way he wants to go. It is clear which way the new MAGA Republicans are on, they call them ‘very extreme’.

“You can’t call yourself a democracy if you don’t count the votes legitimately cast,” Biden said.