Ridge-to-reef ecosystem census reveals hidden reservoir for microbiomes

The research team performed a nearly complete count of all environmental substrates and possible hosts for microbes in the Waimea Valley watershed. Pictured here is a fungus. Credit: UH Foundation



During a landmark field expedition, a team of researchers from the University of Hawai’i (UH) at the Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) collected more than 3,000 samples of microbes and microbiomes present throughout the Waimea watershed. Valley on O’ahu, Hawaii. Their research revealed three key discoveries: microbes follow the food web, most of the microbial diversity in a watershed is conserved in the soil and stream water, and a microbe’s local distribution predicts its global distribution. Their findings were recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

Plants and animals are each host to tens to thousands of different microbes, collectively known as microbiomes. They metabolize our food, detoxify contaminants and help fight disease. Microbes also occupy every living environment around us, controlling the machines that sustain the air we breathe, the water we drink and build the ground beneath our feet. Despite their importance, most plant and animal microbiomes are generally not present at birth and are acquired instead. But from where? And where do microbes live if they are not in their host?

The research team performed a microbiome “bioblitz” – a nearly complete count of all environmental substrates and possible hosts for microbes in the watershed. They sampled the wet peak of Pu’u Kainapua’a, the low floodplains of Waimea Valley, and even the clear waters of Waimea Bay. Researchers collected samples from the soil; stream and sea water; animals, including rats, crayfish, mosquitoes and sea urchins; and plants, including trees, ferns, and algae; and much more. They extracted and sequenced more than 800 million microbial DNA barcodes to determine which microbes were present where.

When the team assessed where the greatest diversity of microbes was found and where there were fewer species, the structure followed the food web: many species in soil and water, fewer in plants and even less in animals.

UH researcher streams samples in Waimea Valley on O’ahu, Hawai’i. Credit: UH Foundation



“In addition, microbes found in animals were usually a subset of the microbes associated with plants, and the microbes on plants were usually a subset of the microbes in soil, water and sediment,” said Sean Swift, co-author of the study. and PhD candidate in the UH Mānoa Marine Biology Graduate Program. “It’s as if plants assemble their microbiome from the environment and animals then select their microbiome from that of plants. Organism microbiomes are generally subsets of those lower in the food chain.”

An obvious way to assemble a microbiome is to acquire microbes from a related host, such as a human mother shares her microbiome with a baby.

“However, this model is insufficient to support microbiomes in a dynamic landscape,” said Nicole Hynson, an associate professor in the Pacific Biosciences Research Center (PBRC) at SOEST. “Many plants and animals are scarce, seasonal, or ephemeral, requiring their symbiotic microbes to be able to sometimes reside in alternative nearby hosts or environments. We found that soil, sediment and water serve as reservoirs for microbial diversity — creating waiting rooms in the environment for microbes to colonize hosts when they are available.”

Another important finding is that the local distribution of a microbial species predicts its global distribution.

Insects were collected to determine which microbes they are associated with. Credit: UH Foundation



“Microbes that exist in just one or two organisms or environments in Waimea Valley are unlikely to be widespread worldwide,” said Craig Nelson, co-author and associate professor of research in the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education and Hawaii ‘I Sea Grant. “Some microbes were widespread in Waimea and believed to be adaptable to all kinds of hosts and habitats. Our analyzes showed that those generalist microbes were also most commonly found in different habitats around the world.”

Both plants and animals need microbes to stay healthy. The recent work sheds light on the diversity and distribution of landscape-scale microbiomes, an approach enabled by the unique structure and habitat diversity of Hawaiian watersheds.

“Understanding the sources of shared microbial diversity in ecosystems will help us better understand the origin and assembly processes of symbiotic microbes and their role in biodiversity conservation and ecosystem services,” said Anthony Amend, lead author of the study and associate professor at PBRC. “If we want to restore native plants and animals in an area, we may also need to think about restoring the source environments for their microbiomes. Microbes are yet another way organisms are connected to the environment.”

UH Mānoa’s research team included experts from SOEST, College of Social Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources and College of Natural Sciences.

A microbial count of the ecosystem from ridge to reef reveals environmental reservoirs for animal and plant microbiomes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). A microbial count of the ecosystem from ridge to reef reveals environmental reservoirs for animal and plant microbiomes,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2204146119

