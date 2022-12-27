Riddle of bags of Charles 50p coins on eBay for double their value

Sealed bags containing 20 of the new 50p coins depicting King Charles are selling online for more than double their face value.

The bags appear to have been obtained unofficially from the post office.

Money Mail understands that the post office is investigating how the bags ended up on eBay and may issue new advice to its branches.

The 50p coins, the first circulation coin to feature the King’s portrait, became available earlier this month, exclusively at the Post Office.

He previously warned customers that they would not be able to request coins and could only get them as part of their change from a transaction.

The Post Office is now urging people not to buy the bags that are listed on eBay.

A spokesperson says: ‘We are aware that, in a very small number of cases, the bags containing the coins are sold online.

“This should not happen and we are considering further advice for our branches when it comes to putting coins into circulation.” We encourage people not to buy these bags of coins.’

Richard Beale, a coin appraiser at Warwick & Warwick, believes that the sealed bags of coins could only have been obtained from the Post Office.

“All I can think of is if you know the person behind the counter well, they might agree to change your change,” he says.

The 50p coins are the first to feature the King’s portrait. Coins are denominated, which means that their face value will always be 50 pence.

However, sealed bags of 20 coins, with a combined face value of £10, regularly sell for much more than that sum on eBay.

Searching the buy and sell website turns up 646 results for ‘King Charles 50p coin’.

Some listings like ‘buy it now’, where buyers don’t engage in a bidding war, sold to 28 buyers for £21.99 last week.

And two people had bought sealed bags listed as ‘direct from the post office’ for £24.99.

A bag of 50p coins sold for £17 with 11 auction bids, while a single coin sold for £2.55 with six bids.

About 4.9 million of the new coins entered circulation in early December. In total, 9.6 million will be minted this year, entering circulation in line with demand.

The 50p features a portrait of King Carlos III on his 70th birthday.

These will be the only coins in circulation featuring Her Majesty’s portrait and ‘2022’, the year of her accession to the throne.

For this reason, experts say they are likely to become a collector’s item and might initially be in high demand.

Coin appraiser Richard Beale says: ‘Coin collecting has become a national pastime, and there are over 100 different 50p designs in circulation.

“Any keen collector will want to add this commemorative coin, while regular buyers may want to set them aside as a souvenir.”

Following tradition, Her Majesty faces to the left on the new 50p coin, the opposite direction to that of her late mother. Unlike Queen Elizabeth II, however, she is bareheaded, as only female monarchs wear a crown on coins.

The reverse of the coin shows a copy of the design used on the crown struck to commemorate the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

It represents the four quarters of the Royal Arms within a shield, with emblems of the nations of origin.

Mr Beale foresees equally high demand for the first king notes, due to enter circulation in mid-2024. Last week the Bank of England revealed the design of the new notes.

