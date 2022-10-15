WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Ricky Wilson gets the crowd going after England’s Rugby League World Cup opener is delayed

Sports
By Merry

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson runs up and down the pitch in St James’ Park to get the crowd going after England’s Rugby League World Cup opener with Samoa is delayed due to technical issues

By Michael Rudling for Mailonline

Published: 14:45, October 15, 2022 | Updated: 14:45, October 15, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ricky Wilson has tried to cheer the crowds at St James’ Park after a delay in England’s Rugby League World Cup match with Samoa.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman ran all over the field while gesturing to the crowd and trying to start a Mexican wave.

England’s match, which opens the World Cup, has been postponed due to technical problems.

More to follow.

Ricky Wilson gets the crowd going after Englands Rugby League

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Powered By
Best Wordpress Adblock Detecting Plugin | CHP Adblock