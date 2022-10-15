Ricky Wilson gets the crowd going after England’s Rugby League World Cup opener is delayed
Ricky Wilson has tried to cheer the crowds at St James’ Park after a delay in England’s Rugby League World Cup match with Samoa.
The Kaiser Chiefs frontman ran all over the field while gesturing to the crowd and trying to start a Mexican wave.
England’s match, which opens the World Cup, has been postponed due to technical problems.
More to follow.