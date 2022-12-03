Ricky Ponting discusses health scare after being rushed to the hospital and comments on his first test

<!–

Ricky Ponting said he tried to shake off feelings of chest pain and dizziness and continued to comment on the Perth test match before being forced to rush to hospital.

The 47-year-old cricketing legend was commenting on the first Test match between Australia and the West Indies at Optus Stadium when he was forced to leave abruptly on Friday.

He went to the hospital for heart tests as a precautionary measure before being cleared and allowed to resume his commentary duties on Saturday.

Ponting admitted that he “probably scared a lot of people yesterday” after experiencing the “scary moment.”

“I was in the communications box half way through the stint and I had some really short and sharp pains in my chest,” he said.

“I was trying to stretch it out and get rid of it, and probably didn’t want to give too much away when I was on the air.

“I had a few of those incidents, got through the stint and went to walk to the back of the commentary box and got flippant and dizzy and grabbed the bench.”

Ponting said he shared his symptoms with colleague and former teammate Justin Langer before it was decided that he should go to hospital.

“I mentioned to JL on the way out, who was commenting with me, that I’d had this pain in my chest,” he said.

‘[Executive producer] Chris Jones heard me and just reacted right away and got me out of there 10 or 15 minutes later.”

Ponting said he had a “relaxing” afternoon in the hospital and slept well, returning Saturday morning “all shiny and new.”

The big Test said he was on high alert after a horror year in Australian cricket that saw Shane Warne and Rod Marsh die of heart attacks and Ryan Campbell was also put into an induced coma.

“The bottom line is that I was willing to share it with JL and having your mate take care of you (is important),” Ponting said.

“As people our age, we’re a little hesitant to share or talk much about our health and that was a good learning curve for me yesterday.

“Especially with what’s happened in the last 12-18 months to really shut down people around us.”

Ponting’s situation had previously prompted current Test skipper Pat Cummins to send his best wishes.

Langer also stressed the importance of sounding the alarm.

“When Ricky Ponting comes up to me and says something isn’t right, you know something isn’t right,” Langer said.

“It’s a great lesson for everyone that after our 12 months it’s become very public with Rod Marsh, Shane Warne of course and Ryan Campbell.

“If someone says something’s up, it’s good to talk about it and it’s good to see that the little guy isn’t the tough guy, not the ice cream guy, and sticking his hand out.”