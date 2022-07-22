Ricky Ponting and Usman Khawaja flag BBL concerns amid rise of new T20 leagues
“There may be more pressure on Cricket Australia now than ever before,” Ponting said. “I have no idea what Cricket Australia thinks about the current model they have, but it seems that if you look at the draft this year, and you look at the availability of players, it seems like the majority of the players are happy to commit to the BBL for the first part, the first six or eight games.
“Then the South African tournament starts in mid-January and you can guarantee that the players will probably want to play the first half here and the second half there, what kind of tournament like the Big Bash isn’t ideal. So if there are ways to get around that and ways to change that, then I think Cricket Australia should definitely look into that.”
Even for the local players here, if leagues start coming up in the UAE, South Africa, anywhere, what if a local player starts to think I’m getting twice as much money to play there, why should I stay here in the big bash
Usman Khawaja
Time to go private?
Khawaja was even more candid about the threat CA faces during the overseas tournaments. He was part of the Australian Cricketers’ Association delegates conference in Melbourne earlier this week, where CA CEO Nick Hockley and head of the BBL Alistair Dobson both presented the upcoming season and draft. Khawaja again stated that he believed that the competition should look to private investment.
“I’ve talked about this before, I think there’s a fork in the way for the Big Bash in my personal opinion,” Khawaja said. “I’m not speaking for ACA or CA, my personal opinion is that the BBL should look at privatization because the money has to come from somewhere. Players won’t come to the Big Bash unless you pay them the right money.
“There are other tournaments that are starting to get privatized. If you don’t keep up with that, and there’s a small window for the Big Bash to privatize in the next few years, and I’m afraid if we don’t we’re going to fall behind. already see players not listed for the draft I spoke to a few and they have not listed for the draft because they want to spend Christmas at home and then play in the UAE That is already a red flag for me.
“The money has to come from somewhere and you don’t necessarily want it to come from CA’s stock, then that affects another part of the organization. So why not get money from outside. I think the IPL is a very good model. we’re not trying to follow that kind of progression, I feel like the BBL could be left behind.”
This season, the BBL runs from December 13 to February 4, where foreign players can indicate how much they are available for.
“If you want to play 14 games like IPL, the money has to match,” said Khawaja. “Even for the local players here, if leagues start to come up in the UAE, South Africa, anywhere, what if a local player starts thinking I’m getting twice as much money to play there, why should I Then stay here in the Big Bash. Those are the questions we have to ask ourselves. I don’t think the number of games is the problem, personally, it’s the salary cap.”
Homegrown names
The recruitment of Australian internationals is another part of this year’s tournament, with multi-format players, some of whom have no clubs, will be available for the final three weeks after the planned ODI series with South Africa was cancelled.
“I don’t think players like to know where they play,” Ponting said. “I think they would like to have the choice. I know that was one of the things that we talked about last night, is there any chance for us to get our hands on some of the guys who are making some decent breakthroughs.” half way through this tournament now, so we threw a few names around there.
“This has also been talked about for a long time. How do we get the Australian players back in the BBL, but more importantly, if we do that, how are they rewarded and what teams are they associated with? And I think it’s coming. ” to the point now…with these other tournaments around the world that more and more attention needs to be paid to that for the sake of the BBL.
“I think attracting the best foreign talent here is probably going to get harder and harder, as we’ve seen in the last three or four seasons. But the most important thing is that we get our best Australian players when they are available and play in the BBL.”
Alex Malcolm is an Associate Editor at ESPNcricinfo