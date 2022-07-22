Ricky Ponting and Usman Khawaja flag BBL concerns amid rise of new T20 leagues

Cricket Australia is under more pressure than ever to attract major international talent to the BBL due to the huge sums of money potentially on offer in the new T20 competitions in South Africa and the UAE, which will take place at the same time of year , according to both Ricky Ponting and Usman Khawaja.

Ponting has been given a team role in the BBL for the first time since playing and commentating in the tournament for the first 11 years after being appointed chief strategy for Hobart Hurricanes. He made his first major appointments on Friday, announcing Jeff Vaughan as head coach for the next three years alongside new assistants James Hopes and Darren Berry.

Ponting and his new coaching staff held a three-hour meeting on Thursday evening to discuss Hurricanes’ plans for the upcoming game for overseas players to be held on August 28. Hurricanes have the final pick (8th) in the first two rounds after being drawn last in the weighted lottery.

But after developing that the new South African T20 league had sold ownership of each of their new franchises to IPL owners, and with the likelihood of the same happening in the UAE, Ponting warned that in terms of the attracting the best players given the overlaps in January.

“There may be more pressure on Cricket Australia now than ever before,” Ponting said. “I have no idea what Cricket Australia thinks about the current model they have, but it seems that if you look at the draft this year, and you look at the availability of players, it seems like the majority of the players are happy to commit to the BBL for the first part, the first six or eight games.

“Then the South African tournament starts in mid-January and you can guarantee that the players will probably want to play the first half here and the second half there, what kind of tournament like the Big Bash isn’t ideal. So if there are ways to get around that and ways to change that, then I think Cricket Australia should definitely look into that.”

Even for the local players here, if leagues start coming up in the UAE, South Africa, anywhere, what if a local player starts to think I’m getting twice as much money to play there, why should I stay here in the big bash Usman Khawaja

Time to go private?

Khawaja was even more candid about the threat CA faces during the overseas tournaments. He was part of the Australian Cricketers’ Association delegates conference in Melbourne earlier this week, where CA CEO Nick Hockley and head of the BBL Alistair Dobson both presented the upcoming season and draft. Khawaja again stated that he believed that the competition should look to private investment.

“I’ve talked about this before, I think there’s a fork in the way for the Big Bash in my personal opinion,” Khawaja said. “I’m not speaking for ACA or CA, my personal opinion is that the BBL should look at privatization because the money has to come from somewhere. Players won’t come to the Big Bash unless you pay them the right money.

“There are other tournaments that are starting to get privatized. If you don’t keep up with that, and there’s a small window for the Big Bash to privatize in the next few years, and I’m afraid if we don’t we’re going to fall behind. already see players not listed for the draft I spoke to a few and they have not listed for the draft because they want to spend Christmas at home and then play in the UAE That is already a red flag for me.

“The money has to come from somewhere and you don’t necessarily want it to come from CA’s stock, then that affects another part of the organization. So why not get money from outside. I think the IPL is a very good model. we’re not trying to follow that kind of progression, I feel like the BBL could be left behind.”

This season, the BBL runs from December 13 to February 4, where foreign players can indicate how much they are available for.

Hobart Hurricanes Head of Strategy Ricky Ponting Has Appointed Jeff Vaughan as Hurricanes’ New Coach•Cricket Tasmania

Faf du Plessis has put his name in the draft along with current South African batter Rilee Rossouw, among a host of other names. Du Plessis will be categorized as a platinum player but may not be available for the second half of the tournament if he opts for the South African league, meaning BBL teams will have to weigh up whether he or any other platinum player is worth around AUD to use $200,000 of a $1.9 million salary cap for half a season. Platinum players will earn up to $340,000, but CA will make up for the difference that falls outside the limit.

BBL teams have historically opted for lower tier overseas to have them available for the entire tournament, with the Perth Scorchers’ recruit of Colin Munro and Laurie Evans last year being a prime example.

“If you want to play 14 games like IPL, the money has to match,” said Khawaja. “Even for the local players here, if leagues start to come up in the UAE, South Africa, anywhere, what if a local player starts thinking I’m getting twice as much money to play there, why should I Then stay here in the Big Bash. Those are the questions we have to ask ourselves. I don’t think the number of games is the problem, personally, it’s the salary cap.”

Homegrown names

The recruitment of Australian internationals is another part of this year’s tournament, with multi-format players, some of whom have no clubs, will be available for the final three weeks after the planned ODI series with South Africa was cancelled.

Despite his will, Steven Smith was not allowed to play in the final for Sydney Sixers last season. A key part of the next MOU negotiations between CA and the ACA, which formally kick off in September, will involve players with a CA contract appearing in the BBL, if available. David Warner has not played in the tournament since 2013, and Mitchell Starc has already said he will not be available this year as he chooses to rest. Whether they are forced to play and who they play for is an issue to be resolved in the near future.

Steven Smith will probably appear in the BBL this season•Getty Images

“I don’t think players like to know where they play,” Ponting said. “I think they would like to have the choice. I know that was one of the things that we talked about last night, is there any chance for us to get our hands on some of the guys who are making some decent breakthroughs.” half way through this tournament now, so we threw a few names around there.

“This has also been talked about for a long time. How do we get the Australian players back in the BBL, but more importantly, if we do that, how are they rewarded and what teams are they associated with? And I think it’s coming. ” to the point now…with these other tournaments around the world that more and more attention needs to be paid to that for the sake of the BBL.

“I think attracting the best foreign talent here is probably going to get harder and harder, as we’ve seen in the last three or four seasons. But the most important thing is that we get our best Australian players when they are available and play in the BBL.”