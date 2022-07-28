Ricky Nixon likely to face assault charges after coward hit on ACA reporter Seb Costell0

Disgraced former player agent Ricky Nixon is likely to be charged with an alleged assault on A Current Affair reporter Seb Costello.

Sources within Channel 9 have told Daily Mail Australia that Costello made a statement with Victoria Police detectives on Wednesday night, hours after Nixon was filmed appearing to elbow him in the face.

Costello was joined by Channel 7 news reporter Tegan Dolling when questioning Nixon as he was walking down Bay Street in Port Melbourne, just outside Melbourne’s CBD, when Nixon lashed out.

Channel 7 reporter Tegan Dolling watches in horror as Ricky Nixon appears to elbow ACA’s Seb Costello in the face

Nixon later appeared to push past Dolling (pictured) while trying to enter his apartment building

Ricky Nixon was caught in bed with 17-year-old Kim Duthie in 2011 – the scandal ended Nixon’s career as a players’ manager

Disturbing footage broadcast on ACA that night showed Nixon sarcastically apologizing to Costello after he appeared to crack the unsuspecting reporter in the jaw.

The 59-year-old followed a post on social media that has since received just over 300 comments – most applauding his actions.

“God I wish the media were right – I thought I kicked him then stabbed him, cut him down and then ran over him in my car and then finished him off with #TootToot!!! And got a standing ovation at Bay St,” Nixon wrote.

Match Review Panel said he ducked and walked over and it was by accident. #ChickenGoesBANG.’

Sources have told Daily Mail Australia that Costello had to seek medical attention for the alleged attack.

The reporters had attempted to question Nixon about his latest health venture, which was to see the former football player selling IV infusions.

Nixon had appeared on the front page of Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper on Wednesday after being slammed by Australian Medical Association Victoria president Roderick McRae.

Nixon announced this week that he was accepting bookings after partnering to offer IV infusions for $350 for those who want “a completely revitalized life and feeling.”

Nixon and fiancé Melissa Huynh

Nixon appears to get reporter Tegan Dolling out of the way as he enters his Port Melbourne apartment building

ACA News Dog Seb Costello Claims He Interviewed Ricky Nixon When He Was Attacked

Costello, the son of former Australian treasurer Peter Costello, declined to comment when the Daily Mail Australia contacted him on Thursday.

Footage taken by his camera crew showed an enraged Nixon also appeared to thrust his elbow into Dolling as he tried to sail past her to enter his apartment building.

“You already elbowed me, now you’re going to push her aside,” Costello told Nixon.

When Nixon later reappeared, he confronted Costello while doing a live crossover on Melbourne’s 3AW radio.

Video broadcast on ACA last night, Nixon showed up pointing at Costello and then looking at him as he continued the radio interview.

“Mr. Nixon, calm down,” Costello told him.

“We can de-escalate it, but you have to get out of my space, please.”

As reporters continued to chase him down Bay Street, Nixon doubled down on Dolling’s alleged elbow.

“I love getting the media out of the way because you are a bunch of low-slung dogs,” he told the couple.

‘You have children. How would you feel if people treated your kids like that?” Dolling asked Nixon.

“I think they’d probably hit you on the head to be honest,” Nixon replied.

ACA’s Seb Costello during his live cross to 3AW. He is seen trying to placate an angry Ricky Nixon

WHO IS SEB COSTELLO Seb Costello is an award-winning television and radio journalist. He joined ACA in 2020 and has covered big stories at home and abroad. As a Europe correspondent for Channel Nine, Costello covered the Grenfell Tower fire and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. He has interviewed many famous names, including LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg, Mike Tyson and David Attenborough. He himself has been involved in several controversies over the years, including a bizarre feud with Sunrise newscaster Edwina Bartholomew, which led to her apologizing publicly and paying him $20,000 as a result of a “wandering tweet” she wrote about him. placed.

Ritual Biohacking, the medical company that partnered with Nixon on the IV merger venture, told ACA it cut ties with Nixon after his performance on Bat Street.

“Ritual Biohacking is dedicated services that meet the demands of our customers,” it told the program.

“This collaboration (with Nixon) is no longer going on.”

On Thursday, Nixon’s friend Melissa Huynh took to social media to defend her husband’s health issues using the hashtags “#mediaflogs,” “#getalife” and “#leaveusalone.”

“No matter what he does and says… they (the media) will forever try to discredit him and ruin him. He lives a prison term in their eyes. Sad but true. Imagine if it was their life? Imagine if this happened to their family and friends?” she wrote.

While she didn’t endorse Nixon’s media relations skills in her now-deleted post, Huynh did approve of comments claiming Costello got what he deserved.

While those who followed the pair largely agreed with Nixon’s atrocious behavior, some labeled him the coward that he is.

“He may be a reporter, but that was a cowardly blow,” one man wrote.

“You’re a whip. Time to grow up. Your children should be ashamed of your behavior,” one woman wrote.

Nixon told the Herald Sun on Wednesday, he was happy to cooperate with police over the assault allegations.

The photo that Nixon undone in 2011. Kim Duthie had snapped him into his jocks in a hotel room.

Kim Duthie leaves the Victoria Supreme Court in 2015 as she fights Nixon’s plans to publish a comprehensive book

“If he wants to go through with it and say it’s assault, go to the police, mate, I’ll welcome them at my doorbell,” he said.

Nixon is no stranger to courtrooms, or accusations of being a coward.

In 2013, he was sentenced to a 24-month correction order for assaulting his former fiancée Tegan Gould.

Two years earlier, he had fallen from grace in spectacular fashion after being caught in bed with 17-year-old Kim Duthie – then known as the ‘St Kilda Schoolgirl’.

Nixon was at the peak of his career at the time, with his agency Flying Start being home to some of the AFL’s biggest names, including Wayne Carey, Gary Ablett Sr, Jason Dunstall and Tony Lockett.

His relationship with Duthie – now known as Kim Ametoglou – saw his agent license revoked for engaging in an “inappropriate personal relationship” and ended his career as a football player manager.

Since then, he has never been far from controversy, courtrooms and reporters.

The former AFL player, who played for St Kilda and Hawthorn, has a history of clashes with the media.

In 2013, Nixon was leaving a cafe in Port Melbourne when he threw hot coffee on Nine News reporter Dougal Beatty.

Another time, he threw coffee at a court photographer after a dirty diatribe.

That followed the furious players manager’s first slump after he was told an alcohol interlock had to be fitted to his car for a year.

Nixon is often seen in court to challenge trivial fines and is currently on the list to appear again for alleged speeding violations.

It’s not the first time Nixon has resurfaced with Costello.

Last year, Costello faced him over allegations that he sold dud signatures on footballs to fans.

While police confirmed they were investigating those allegations, Nixon has yet to be charged.

In 2019, Nixon started mobile medical clinic Vital Health Checks, which visited offices and workplaces in a van to give busy employees 20 minutes of physical and mental checkups.

He had his own mental health issues in October of that year, when he was taken to hospital after making suicide threats.