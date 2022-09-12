Ricky Martin’s attorney denies new sexual assault claims: ‘Completely untethered from reality’

Lawyers for Ricky Martin – dubbed the ‘Latin king of pop’ – have again dismissed allegations of sexual assault against the artist’s nephew after another complaint was filed.

The 50-year-old, known for his hits such as ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and ‘Vente Pa’ca’, was accused on Friday by Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin, the 21-year-old son of the pop singer. half sister, Vanessa Martin.

José Andréu-Fuentes, one of the Puerto Rican singer’s lawyers, dismissed the claims, describing them as “extremely offensive and completely disconnected from reality.”

He told PEOPLE in a statement: “When this man made similar allegations before, his lawsuit had to be dropped, not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way.

“Now that he has been charged with extorting Mr. Martin, he is again trying to spread his lies,” Andréu-Fuentes added.

The new complaint, which does not disclose the accuser’s name, appears to have been filed by Martin’s cousin, according to The Associated Press.

It appears to be in response to the singer’s decision to file a $20 million lawsuit on Wednesday against his relative, who alleged he was in an incestuous relationship with his uncle.

The complaint does not automatically lead to an arrest as the alleged incident is not recent, adding that the police will investigate and determine whether the charges are justified.

Sanchez had previously filed for a restraining order against Martin in July, but a judge later filed the case after Sanchez admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by the singer.

Flavia Fernandez, a spokeswoman for Martin, said on previous occasions that his legal team is evaluating the situation and is not making any public comment for the time being.

Friday’s new complaint is not the first the singer’s lawyers have had to deal with.

And now Martin claims he was “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by the 21-year-old, whom he calls a “maladjusted person.” TMZ reported.

The two-time Grammy Award recipient filed a $20 million lawsuit in San Juan earlier this week, alleging that Sanchez is trying to “kill” his reputation and made him and his family feel “unsafe.”

Martin listed some tricky deeds allegedly done by his cousin, including posting the singer’s cell phone number on his Instagram and even creating an Instagram account for one of his kids, which made him “uncomfortable”. .

He also claims that he lost a number of multimillion-dollar deals due to his cousin’s “false accusations” and wants the nephew to recoup his losses.

The Puerto Rican singer says months after Sanchez lifted the restraining order against him, he began sending Martin messages via Instagram, threatening to “tarnish his reputation and integrity” unless he paid him.

In addition, the lawsuit said that Sanchez falsely claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and that the singer did not want it to end and call Sanchez regularly.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” the lawsuit said.

Lawyers also noted that a judge had previously issued Sanchez two restraining orders in an unrelated stalking case.

Martin says that prior to the restraining order, according to the publication, Sanchez “openly bragged” that he was his cousin, flooding him with messages for four months.

The King of Latin Pop asks the judge to order Sanchez to cease all communication with Martin and his family.

The star is father to four children, twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 14, as well as daughter Lucia, three, and son Renn, three, who he shares with his Swedish-Syrian conceptual artist husband Jwan Yosef, 38.

It comes after Sanchez dropped his incest and abuse case against his uncle in late July.

He had initially filed a temporary restraining order against Martin on July 1, alleging he had a sexual relationship with the singer, who insulted and stalked him after the relationship ended.

Martin flatly denied the allegations, portraying his cousin as a troubled young man with serious mental health problems.

A Puerto Rican judge officially overturned the temporary restraining order later that month at Sanchez’s request.

After the resignation, Martin spoke to the press and told his cousin: ‘To the person who claimed this nonsense, I wish him the best – and I wish that he finds the help so that he can start a new life full of love and truth and joy. – and he won’t hurt anyone else.’

Earlier, in response to the court ruling, he posted an Instagram post with the caption: “Truth prevails.”

“This was never more than a concerned person making false allegations without substantiating them,” his legal team said. “We are pleased that our client has seen justice and can now move on with his life and career.”

“As expected, the temporary protection order has not been extended by the court,” continues Martin’s legal team. “The prosecutor confirmed to the court that his decision to drop the case was his own, without any influence or pressure from outside.”

According to the original restraining order filed by Sanchez, he has claimed that he and Martin had split up two months earlier, after dating for seven months.

Sanchez claimed Martin did not accept the divorce and hung out near his home at least three times, according to the warrant reviewed by El Vocero, a Puerto Rican newspaper.

Martin’s legal team told DailyMail.com at the time that the accuser is “struggling with deep mental health issues” and dismissed the “disgusting” allegations.PL