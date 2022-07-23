Ricky Martin performs at The Hollywood Bowl…after winning court battle against nephew

Ricky Martin gave a celebratory performance with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night.

The Puerto Rican singer, 50, made his first public appearance after his recent win in court against his 21-year-old cousin, who had accused the performer of having a sexual relationship with him and of stalking.

Ricky took the stage and asked the audience, ‘Are you really having a good time? All I want is for you to forget all your troubles tonight and focus on love and light and let’s just have a good time. Are you ready for Los Angeles to have a good time?’

Major achievement: Ricky Martin, 50, performed in front of a large crowd at The Hollywood Bowl on Friday night after his in-court win against his 21-year-old cousin

However, he did not address the charges directly or Thursday’s court hearing, where a judge dismissed the case and the restraining order against the songwriter after his cousin suddenly dropped the claims.

Ricky plays a two-night concert event until July 23 and despite recent accusations, a large crowd appeared to support the singer.

The case came to light on July 1, when a judge issued a restraining order against the Livin’ La Vida Loca hitmaker.

Overjoyed: The singer and songwriter seemed to be having the time of his life, celebrating his court victory on stage

The Grammy award winner denied all claims against him and his lawyers explained that his cousin suffers from mental problems. TMZ.

After his cousin retracted his claims, the singer’s legal team told the entertainment tabloid in a statement: “Just as we expected, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court.”

“The prosecutor confirmed to the court that his decision to drop the case was his only one, without any influence or pressure from outside,” the statement continued.

In his element: Ricky gives a two-night concert until July 23 and seemed to give everything during the show

Back to the stage: A large crowd came to The Hollywood Bowl, despite recent accusations against the singer

When the claims were dropped and the case dismissed by the judge, Ricky sat down in a video obtained by TMZ with the chance to finally speak.

“For two weeks I was not allowed to defend myself because I was going through a procedure in which the law obliged me not to speak before going to court,” he explained.

“It’s been so painful,” Ricky explained. “It’s devastating to me, to my family, to my friends.”

Excited: The singer shared photos on his Instagram story ahead of his Friday concert

Preparation: Ricky was pictured rehearsing and warming up his vocals in preparation for the show

He then addressed his words to his ‘accuser’ and said: ‘I wish him well and I wish that he finds the help so that he can start a new life full of love, truth and joy, and he does not hurt anyone else. .’

According to People, The star’s legal team also issued a statement at the time of publication, saying, “This was never more than a troubled individual making false allegations without substantiating them.”

“We are pleased that our client has seen justice and can now move on with his life and career.”

Allegations: The case came to light when a judge issued a restraining order against the star in early July

Ricky’s husband, Jwan Yosef, also took the time to speak out after the case was dropped.

The painter uploaded a after on his Instagram main page, where he shares an older selfie of the singer and himself.

He added a sweet and short caption, expressing his excitement that Ricky had been freed from false claims. “Truth prevails,” he typed, adding a red heart emoji at the end.