Ricky Martin files $20M lawsuit against nephew who tried to ‘assassinate’ his reputation

Ricky Martin has filed a $20 million lawsuit against his cousin Dennis Yadiel Sanchez after he claimed to have had an incestuous relationship with the singer.

Martin, 50, claims he was “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by the 21-year-old, whom he says is a “maladjusted person.” TMZ.

The singer of Livin’ La Vida Loca filed a lawsuit in San Juan on Wednesday, alleging that Sanchez is trying to “kill” his reputation and made him and his family feel “unsafe.”

Martin listed some tricky deeds allegedly done by his cousin, including posting the singer’s cell phone number on his Instagram and even creating an Instagram account for one of his kids, which made him “uncomfortable”. .

Martin also claims that he lost several multimillion-dollar deals due to his cousin’s “false accusations” and wants the nephew to recoup his losses.

The Puerto Rican singer says that months after Sanchez – the son of the pop singer’s half-sister, Vanessa Martin – revoked the restraining order against him, he began messaging Martin via Instagram, threatening to “tarnish his reputation and integrity” unless he paid him. .

Martin says that prior to the restraining order, according to the publication, Sanchez “openly bragged” that he was his cousin, flooding him with messages for four months.

The King of Latin Pop asks the judge to order Sanchez to cease all communication with Martin and his family.

The star is father to four children, twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 14, as well as daughter Lucia, three, and son Renn, three, who he shares with his Swedish-Syrian conceptual artist husband Jwan Yosef, 38.

It comes after Sanchez dropped his incest and abuse case against his uncle in late July.

He had initially filed a temporary restraining order against Martin on July 1, alleging he had a sexual relationship with the singer, who insulted and stalked him after the relationship ended.

Martin flatly denied the allegations, portraying his cousin as a troubled young man with serious mental health problems.

A Puerto Rican judge officially overturned the temporary restraining order later that month at Sanchez’s request.

After the resignation, Martin spoke to the press and told his cousin: ‘To the person who claimed this nonsense, I wish him the best – and I wish that he finds the help so that he can start a new life full of love and truth and joy. – and he won’t hurt anyone else.’

Earlier, in response to the court ruling, he posted an Instagram post with the caption: “Truth prevails.”

“This was never more than a concerned person making false allegations without substantiating them,” his legal team said. “We are pleased that our client has seen justice and can now move on with his life and career.”

“As we expected, the temporary protection order has not been extended by the court,” continues Martin’s legal team. “The prosecutor confirmed to the court that his decision to drop the case was his own, without any influence or pressure from outside.”

According to the original restraining order filed by Sanchez, he has claimed that he and Martin broke up two months earlier, after dating for seven months.

Sanchez claimed Martin did not accept the divorce and hung out near his home at least three times, according to the warrant reviewed by El Vocero, a Puerto Rican newspaper.

Martin’s legal team told DailyMail.com at the time that the accuser is “struggling with deep mental health issues” and flatly dismissed the “disgusting” allegations.