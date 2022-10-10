Ricky Gervais gives VERY blunt response to fan request for him to host the Golden Globes again

Ricky Gervais has poured water over his hopes of hosting the Golden Globes again.

The actor and comedian, 61, delighted fans as he opened the 2020 ceremony with a scathing speech aimed at the Hollywood elite and big tech companies, with many stars in the room looking stunned at the time.

On Monday, the funny man insisted he would never participate in the glitzy event, responding to a fan’s Twitter request to let him see the show one more time with a blunt, “F**k that.”

Ricky’s comeback came after his follower posted on the social media site, “RT if you wish @rickygervais would host the golden orbs again in 2023,” along with a viral video of him giving his 2020 opening address.

The nominations for next year’s Golden Globes will be announced in December, and the awards ceremony will take place in January next year.

Ricky’s stint as host of the Golden Globes raised more than a few eyebrows for his hysterical and often merciless jokes at the expense of Hollywood’s wealthy.

He woke up Hollywood, made fun of Jeffrey Epstien, Harvey Weinstein, and Prince Andrew, and tackled topics like MeToo and ISIS while leaving his A-list audience shivering at previous Golden Globes ceremonies.

Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Gwyneth Paltrow were left with stunned faces as the actor mocked Felicity Huffman over the university’s 2020 admissions scandal.

Ricky has hosted the Golden Globes five times — for three years from 2010 to 2012, and again in 2016 and 2020.

He recently confessed on The Graham Norton Show that despite the spot on his singers’ episode, he got nervous before roasting the star-studded crowd at the bash.

“But by the fifth time I think I’ve hit the mark – everyone was being horrible about celebrities; it was part of the zeitgeist,’ he said.

“I loved it, but it was nerve-wracking because you only have one chance not to ruin the joke – it’s like taking a penalty at Wembley! I’m really glad I did it, but it’s enough.’

It comes after he said earlier this year that he would never consider hosting the Oscars either if asked.

During a performance on Today with Hoda & Jennahe explained, “I was going to be canceled half way through,” he joked while appearing virtually on the morning show.

“They would never let me do what I wanted. That’s why the Globes got me,” he explained. “They said I can write my own jokes and say what I want, no rehearsals. The Oscars would never. And if the Oscars said that, I would, but it would never happen.”