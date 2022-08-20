Ricky Gervais ‘beefs up security at shows in wake of Salman Rushdie stabbing’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Comedian Ricky Gervais has reportedly beefed up his security to protect him from would-be attackers after Salman Rushdie’s stabbing last week.

The creator of Office and After Life is currently playing new material at Soho’s tiny Leicester Square Theatre, where audience members sit yards away from comics.

Sir Salman, 75, was stabbed up to 15 times by an American Islamist sympathetic to the Iranian government’s assassination order against the author of Satanic Verses in 1989.

Gervais’ reinforced security also comes a few months after fellow fire comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage by a knifeman with a fake gun.

Gervais reportedly ‘sparing no expense’ and has banned glasses and bottles at the venue

The 61-year-old Briton has received quite a few slanderers after controversial jokes in recent stand-up specials at the expense of transgender people.

LGBT+ rights group Glaad described material in the recent Netflix special SuperNature as “dangerous, anti-trans rants disguised as jokes.”

A source close to Gervais told The Sun: “Ricky isn’t taking any chances.

Rushdie (pictured in 2019) was attacked during a literary event in New York. He is expected to survive the attack

“He employs his own guards for the performances so he can smile and relax knowing he is safe.

“He has wasted no expense. They are the real deal, standing in the aisles and around the stage, keeping a close eye on the spectators.

No glasses or bottles will be served in the venue to ensure its maximum safety, the insider added.

MailOnline has reached out to Ricky Gervais’ representatives for further comment.