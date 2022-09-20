Ricki-Lee Coulter touches her tummy during a romantic stroll with her husband Richard Harrison

<!–

They have been together for 13 years and married for seven.

And Ricki-Lee Coulter and her husband Richard Harrison looked as loved-up as ever during a romantic beach trip at Avalon Beach, Sydney, on Monday.

The pair held hands as they gazed out to sea, with Ricki-Lee placing a hand on her stomach at times.

Both donned matching black activewear for the morning walk, with Aussie Idol alum Ricki-Lee wearing tight leggings paired with a baggy black T-shirt.

She is equipped with a black cap and trainers.

Makeup-free, she showed off her flawless complexion and tied her hair back into an effortless ponytail.

Meanwhile, music manager Richard wore shorts, a black T-shirt and a sleeveless hoodie over the top.

Ricki-Lee went public with her romance with her manager 12 years ago.

They have been dating since 2019 and happily married for six years after tying the knot in Paris.

Ricki-Lee is set to host the upcoming series of Australia’s Got Talent alongside judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Shane Jacobsen and Kate Ritchie.

who was also set to host AGT in 2020 before Seven canceled the season, recently admitted that her professional life has suffered due to the pandemic.

The couple held hands as they gazed out to sea

“Having spent most of the last 18 months at home in my robe, I was thrilled to be back in front of an enthusiastic crowd,” she said.

Ricki-Lee then paid tribute to the cast and crew of AGT, who were left disappointed and out of pocket after the talent show was canceled for the second year in a row.

‘The crew on this show are the best in the world and they’ve been working on this for two years now with no big shiny show to give you all after all their hard work! We were so close (again)… but so far,’ she said.

“All I can say is… when we finally get back… we’ve got a hell of a lot of talent for you!”