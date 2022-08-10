Ricki Lake, 53, shows off her incredible one-year hair transformation in before and after photos

Ricki Lake took to Instagram on Wednesday to give a positive update on her hair transformation, after battling hair loss for most of her life.

The 53-year-old Hairspray actress shared a before photo with a shaved head and an after photo with voluminous hair growth, showing a dramatic year-long transformation that she attributed to her hair care products.

“For those of you who don’t know or don’t remember my personal journey. These side by side show the dramatic success I’ve had using @harklinikken products,” the TV host wrote in the caption.

Hair Update: Ricki Lake took to Instagram on Wednesday to give a positive update on her hair transformation, showing off a dramatic one-year transformation with before and after photos

“I’ve been following their simple and easy protocol for over 2 years now. People ask all the time, I use their shampoo, condition daily and their extract at night,” she explains.

“I couldn’t be happier with my results and finally at peace with my battle with hair loss.”

“Photos were taken a little over a year apart,” she wrote, adding that the first photo was taken on December 31, 2019 and the second photo was taken on January 27, 2021.

At Peace: The second photo, taken last year, shows the actress, 53, with voluminous hair growth, which she attributed to her hair care products, adding: ‘I couldn’t be happier with my results and to finally be at peace. struggling with my hair loss’

Past: The TV host shaved her head in January 2020, after battling hair loss for most of her life

Late last year, the star revealed that she has learned a lot since revealing her battle with hair loss two years earlier and shaving her head.

‘Today 2 years ago I took a leap of faith. I eventually surrendered and came out on my decades-long struggle with hair loss (and shaved my head),’ the actress told her Instagram followers.

“It was so scary and so liberating. The journey since then is such a gift. Self-love and acceptance is the big takeaway. And two years later, I’m in total gratitude for the trip,” Lake added.

Opening in 2020: ‘For almost 30 years, mostly in silence now and then. AND I’m finally ready to share my secret,” Ricki said in her original Instagram post in 2020

She then thanked her friends, family, and role models for their support and for helping her “love myself the way I am.”

The actress smiled for the camera as she buzzed her hair for the second time. Ricki hugged her short, gray hair before once again making the decision to blow it all away.

‘First, I’m not sick. (THANK GOD.) I don’t have a midlife crisis. I don’t have a nervous breakdown either, although I do suffer from it,” she began her long Instagram post in 2020. “For almost 30 years mostly in silence off and on. AND I’m finally ready to share my secret.’

Hairspray: Lake previously revealed that her hair has never been the same since filming Hairspray in 1988, where her natural hair was “triple processed and teased,” stating she went from “Hairspray to Hairless.”

The mother of two attributes her hair loss since she filmed the Hairspray movies, even mentioning it in her original Instagram post.

“Since I played Tracy Turnblad in the original Hairspray in 1988 and they processed and teased my then healthy virgin hair three times every 2 weeks during filming, my hair has never been the same. (Yes, that was all my own hair in the movie.) From hairspray to hairless.’

Ricki has two children, Milo, 24, and Owen, 20, who she shares with her ex-husband, Rob Sussman. She was also previously married to jewelry designer Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Evans died by suicide on February 11, 2017.

The star tied the knot for the third time earlier this year and married her lawyer, fiancé Ross Burningham, in a magical backyard wedding, after they got engaged in February 2021.