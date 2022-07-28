Rick Singer is seen living in Florida trailer park amid fallout from college admissions scandal

By any standards, it is a humbling change in circumstances.

But for William ‘Rick’ Singer, who once luxuriated in his multi-million dollar Tuscan-inspired mansion in the desirable coastal city of Newport Beach, California, the reversal of fortune must be particularly painful.

Because Singer, the mastermind of the college admissions bribery scandal that netted $25million in kickbacks, now spends his days 2,500 miles away from his affluent neighborhood – in a Florida trailer home, where DailyMail.com caught up with him earlier this week.

He was forced to sell his 5,157 sq ft five-bedroom mansion in March 2019 for $2.525million, two months before pleading guilty to racketeering, money laundering, tax evasion, and obstruction of justice.

The former college admissions counselor, 61, bought the imposing six-bathroom spread in the highly sought-after Newport Heights section for $1.55million in 2012, a year after his divorce from wife Allison, and doubtless hoped for a tidy profit.

But there was never a chance of a hefty payday after the once-influential consultant was busted and then turned on his co-conspirators in a bid for a deal.

College admissions bribery scandal mastermind Rick Singer is now living in a mobile home community in Florida – a far cry from the wealthy Newport Beach, California neighborhood where he once resided

DailyMail.com caught up with the former college admissions consultant this week as he gets adjusted to his new life in Isle of Palms trailer park in St. Petersburg, Florida

Despite his much more humble circumstances, Singer, 61, has been keeping busy and active in his new community, where he is often seen walking his dog, playing tennis, or going for a swim at the local aquatic center

The Isle of Palms mobile home park in St. Petersburg, Florida. While the community is located near the state’s sunny west coast, residents say the park is ‘one of the dullest in the country’

Singer, who will learn his fate in September, had to hand over all proceeds from the sale to federal authorities as part of his plea bargain, according to records.

Now, instead of a luxurious living space he has precisely 504 sq. ft. of beige metal trailer, boasting two bedrooms and one bathroom, baking under the relentless Florida summer heat.

The home, reportedly bought for $22,000 in 2021, is in a 13-acre trailer community on a busy road in St. Petersburg. Even other residents say it is ‘one of the dullest in the country’.

There are beautiful areas of the coastal city, including the cultural downtown and St. Pete Beach. But the Isle of Palms mobile home community isn’t one of them.

Across the road, a dilapidated strip mall lures the occasional customer, while a nearby bar enjoys a colorful lunchtime crowd behind its fading façade.

Singer has however, retained some trappings of his former life.

An attached car port shelters his black Porsche SUV, loaded with an electric bike and two paddle boards, plus a large white Mercedes van also featuring attached boards.

The change of accommodation could not be more starkly illustrated than by comparing the real estate agents’ description for each property.

Singer has settled down in this 504 sq ft, two bedroom, one bath, modest home, after reportedly purchasing the property for $22,000 in 2021

The modest home – which is equipped with a small enclosed kitchen with outdated appliances – is a stark contrast to the lavish mansion Singer had been living in since 2012

Pictured above is one of the trailer home bedrooms, large enough to accommodate one bed and perhaps a small dresser

From lush living in posh Newport Beach… 5 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

5,167 square feet

Gourmet kitchen with South African granite island, butler’s pantry and custom cabinets

Master suite with master bathroom, complete with walk-in closets

Terrace with an outdoor fireplace and a private inner courtyard leading to built-in fireplace

Two balconies, dual walk-in closets, custom French doors and coffered 20ft ceilings

Multiple fireplace living areas bathed in light and large media room

Spanish Contemporary; detailed millwork

Set behind private gated gardens inspired by classic vineyard estates

Rear-load 3-car garage with race deck floors and built-in storage

Moments from Newport Beach and Newport Pier, Lido Village, Balboa Island, and many shops and restaurants

…to modest mobile home in St. Petersburg 2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

504 square feet

Kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage, plenty of counter space

Split bedroom floor plan for additional privacy when hosting guests

Semi-private screened rear patio, and open-air patio where you can soak up Florida sunshine

Charming covered front porch where you can enjoy the Gulf Breezes

New front door, new windows in the master bedroom, bathroom has a new window

Mobile manufactured

Located in desirable 55-Plus park close to shopping, restaurants, and the Veterans Hospital

Carport with space for an outdoor seating area and large storage shed

Amenities include shuffleboard and a clubhouse offering bingo, cards, exercise, arts & crafts, and dinners

When Singer’s mobile home went on the market in 2019, it was described humbly as having a ‘charming covered front porch where you can enjoy the Gulf breezes’.

The listing adds: ‘The home has a new front door, new windows in the master bedroom, and a membrane roof-over.

‘There is a large Florida room that is open to the home and used as the living area. The kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, plenty of counter space, and opens to a nice sized dining area.

‘The home has a split bedroom floor plan for additional privacy when you have guests. The bathroom has a new window, tons of storage, and a shower/tub combo.’

It concluded: ‘Isle of Palms amenities include shuffleboard and a clubhouse with lots of activities including bingo, cards, exercise class, arts and crafts and dinners. The low lot rent is $473 a month, includes water, sewer, trash and all the park amenities.’

The ad said only one pet was allowed – an indoor cat.

Photos showed a tight living room with basic carpeting, a very compact kitchen with basic pine-colored cabinets and a four ring gas cooker, plus a bathroom with a green tub and small sink.

Singer’s Newport Beach mansion was portrayed somewhat differently by the listing agent when it went on the market in February 2019 for $2.6million.

Photos reveal an expansive kitchen with custom-made dark wood cabinets and thick marble countertops, including in the seated breakfast area.

Singer had previously lived in a 5,157 sq. ft. five-bedroom mansion which he bought in the highly sought-after Newport Heights section for $1.55million in 2012, a year after his divorce from wife Allison

Real estate listing photos reveal an expansive kitchen with custom-made cabinets and thick marble countertops, including in the seated breakfast area

The home boasts six large bedrooms, 20ft ceilings, and is set behind a gated private garden. Singer sold the property in March 2019 for $2.525million, two months before pleading guilty to racketeering, money laundering, tax evasion, and obstruction of justice

Singer is accused of conspiring with dozens of wealthy parents, including actresses Lori Laughlin (right) and Felicity Huffman, to rig college entrance exams and secure the admission of students as fake athletic recruits through bribery

Meanwhile, the main living room features an impressive stone fireplace, sumptuous furnishings, and double doors sliding back to connect the space to a beautifully-tiled exterior courtyard.

The walls of the outside area appeared to give off a serene golden hue in the photographs, adding to the ambience.

The mansion was sold again in April this year for $4.125million after what appears to have been some remodeling.

The agent described it as ‘enviably located and exceptionally inviting, this custom home displays rare and timeless craftsmanship on one of the most coveted blocks of exclusive Newport Heights.

‘Set behind private gated gardens inspired by classic vineyard estates, the grand Spanish Contemporary beckons through wrought-iron entry doors to over 5,100 sq. ft. of luxurious living space.

‘Graceful stairs rise from the foyer beneath soaring 20ft ceilings, joined by the first of multiple fireplace living areas bathed in light.

‘Detailed millwork, custom French doors and coffered ceilings portray a rich architectural character, from the executive office with a custom wet bar and full bath, to the primary suite with a fireplace retreat, two balconies and dual walk-in closets,’ the listing reads.

Singer was spotted going for a swim session earlier this week in the 50-meter Olympic-sized pool at the Long Center, which charges a $6 daily admission fee for adults

He methodically swam lap after lap of front crawl for nearly an hour in one of the lanes that straddle the width of the huge pool

The embattled consultant was also snapped walking his brown poodle in the neighborhood even though his new house was advertised as only allowing one indoor cat

His notoriety has caused a stir in the Isle of Palms community, with few apparently unaware of the scandal that led to his downfall

While many of the elderly residents get around with the aid of walking sticks or golf carts, Singer is lean, fit, deeply tanned, and keeps active

The magnificent pad is where Singer ran his businesses, Key Worldwide Foundation and The Edge College and Career Network, that were at the center of the college scandal.

Despite the astonishing change in circumstances, Singer is apparently adapting to his altered digs and its environs while he remains on $500,000 bail, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The man who rocked the academic world with his role in the scandal that was known as ‘Varsity Blues’ is still casually walking around a free man, until his sentencing at least. Prosecutors are recommending he serve prison time ‘at the low end of the guidelines sentencing range.’

Those who were led into his plot by a thirst for status have already paid with jail time – including TV stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Singer hasn’t gone unnoticed. His notoriety has caused a stir in the Isle of Palms community, with few apparently unaware of the scandal which saw parents of average students pay him up to $500,000 in exchange for their child to be placed at top universities between 2011 and 2018.

He admitted to working with more than 750 families to get students into elite schools such as Yale and Stanford.

Singer has however, retained some trappings of his former life. An attached car port shelters his black Porsche SUV, loaded with an electric bike and two paddle boards, plus a large white Mercedes van also featuring attached boards

Singer appears to head out each morning in his white Mercedes van, which sports a Florida specialty license plate

Singer is apparently adapting to his altered digs and its environs while he remains on $500,000 bail

Singer went as far as to pay proctors to alter SAT scores, hire exam preparation experts to take tests in place of his clients, and worked with several sports coaches to falsify athletic credentials.

Money from this was laundered through his Key Worldwide Foundation to cover his tracks.

All residents living in the age-restricted, 163-home community are at least 55

Despite his cooperation with the FBI, Singer could reportedly still face 65 years in jail and a $1.25million fine for his crimes.

There is also the fact that Matthew Modine played him in the 2021 Netflix docu-drama Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, which used FBI wire-tap transcripts between him and parents as the script.

Additionally, it’s fair to say that Singer does somewhat physically stand out in his age-restricted community, where all residents living in the 163-home site are at least 55 and most are on low fixed incomes.

While many walk slowly with the aid of sticks or use golf carts to get about, Singer is lean, clearly super fit, deeply tanned and has been spotted by DailyMail.com displaying his taught torso by walking around shirtless.

Earlier this week he was seen walking his brown poodle in the neighborhood while sporting a red t-shirt emblazoned with the word Ironman, denoting the triathlon challenge of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.

Few residents have two vehicles, let alone one of them being a Porsche.

Actress Lori Loughlin was released from federal lockup in Dublin, California, where she served the entirety of her two-month prison sentence, on December 28

Actress Felicity Huffman also pleaded guilty, and received a two-week term for paying $15,000 for someone to re-take her daughter’s entrance exam. Her husband William H. Macy accompanied her to court

Singer appears to head out each morning in his white Mercedes van, which sports a Florida specialty license plate showing a surfer with a board and the words Endless Summer.

Sometimes he heads for one of the nearby beaches in order to loan out his colorful boards to surfers, according to locals.

However when DailyMail.com saw him this week, he made for a center for ‘aging well’ in Clearwater, 15 miles from his home.

As he exited his van at the Long Center, he clutched some towels before strolling inside for a session in the 50 meter Olympic-sized pool at the facility, which has a $6 daily admission fee for adults.

Again, he sported an Ironman t-shirt, this time in gray.

There, the former assistant basketball coach at Sacramento State methodically swam lap after lap of front crawl for nearly an hour in one of the lanes that straddle the width of the huge pool.

By contrast, in a smaller pool next him, men and women took a packed and gentle class of aquarobics, moving in motion to blaring hits such as Michael Jackson’s Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’, a classic image of Florida’s retirement community.

The bribery scheme was portrayed in 2021 Netflix docu-drama Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, where actor Matthew Modine starred as Singer

More than 50 people were charged in the scandal that saw parents pay bribes to have someone cheat on their children’s entrance exams or pretend their kids were star athletes for sports they didn’t play

Singer left for home after his session, where he immediately took his poodle out for a walk while bare-chested, wearing just sports shorts, socks and sneakers in the 94f heat.

He wandered out of the community and into a small park area to give his dog some exercise with a ball before returning home.

It was there that DailyMail.com approached for a comment on his new life in the Sunshine State – and exactly why he’d decided on a trailer park to be his new base.

Still wearing just sports shorts, he just shook his head and say ‘no, no, no’ before closing the front door.