Rick Astley recreates his 1987 Never Gonna Give You Up music video

His hit song from the 80s made history last year after a billion views on YouTube.

And Rick Astley, 56, has now given the iconic video for his song Never Gonna Give You Up a new lease of life after recreating it – 35 years after its initial release.

The video, which he filmed for the CSAA (California State Automobile Association) Insurance Group, shows the 1980s pop star dancing against a backdrop similar to the original.

The original music video featured dancers, but for the ad they were swapped for AAA Insurance agents.

The singer also winked at the outfits from the original video and he wore similar ensembles for the latest version.

The pop star donned a stripped sweater under a black blazer and cream chinos that resemble his 80s look.

In another clip, he looked casual in double denim as he dances to the classic old school song.

Bringing the 2022 rendition into the 21st century, the video features a Zoom call and a smartphone.

At the end of the fun ad, Astley turns to his clone and asks, ‘Is this still a thing?’, referring to his 35-year-old song.

In a statement, TooFab reportedAstley said a tribute to the original was “an amazing trip down memory lane.”

“The song has been so good to me, and I’m excited to be working with another iconic brand that has certainly stood the test of time,” he added.

The original music video for the 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” officially reached the one billion views mark on YouTube last year.

The song was first uploaded to the video platform nearly 12 years ago and gained notoriety as one of the earliest YouTube jokes for Rickrolling.

Astley shared his excitement for the big milestone in a video shared on Twitter.

‘1 BILLION views for Never Gonna Give You Up on @YouTube! Great, crazy, great!’ he captioned a video tweet.

Relaxing on the lakeshore, Astley said, “I’m told ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ has been streamed a billion times on YouTube. That’s mind-blowing. The world is a wonderful and beautiful place and I am very lucky.’

YouTube celebrated the achievement with a clip from the video and “You never gave up on him…” written at the bottom.

Part of Astley’s celebration was the release of 2,500 limited-edition numbered and signed blue vinyl singles.

The video giant announced that Astley’s clip reached a daily view of more than 2.3 million on April 1 alone.

Rickrolling continues to be a popular prank where users lure and swap a link in disguise that actually leads to the music video.

While the craze started with Astley’s video starting in 2006, it picked up steam and became a full-blown success after Astley made a surprise appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and lip-synched the song in 2008.

Never Gonna Give You Up is only the fourth ’80s music video to join YouTube’s Billion Views Club, following Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child o’ Mine, A-ha’s Take on Me and Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean.