Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 Review: JuRicksic Mort

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6

When dinosaurs appeared in the spaceships of Arrival at the beginning of this episode I assumed we were going to have another silly standalone one-off storyline and it usually is one. However, it turns out that this is the mid-season finale and that’s why a lingering conflict – namely that portal journeys are still broken due to an interdimensional rift – will eventually be resolved as well. While the episode is mostly about Rick’s rivalry with some super-genius dinosaurs from space, the portal is teased a few times to mend the interdimensional rift, which happens unceremoniously right near the end. Smart girl.

However, “JuRicksic Mort” is mostly about selfless, brilliant dinosaurs who have come to Earth to take over the planet. a cool thing Rick and Morty‘s flexible, high-concept setting regularly allows us to introduce a premise and then fast-forward to completely rethink life as we know it. In this case, the dinosaurs effectively wipe out all the world’s problems just minutes after the episode starts, forcing the human to figure out what to do with all his free time. Rick has no problem with this until the President contacts him (Keith David, back again), who wants him to get rid of the dinosaurs so we can “go back to the old days where we pretend to solve the problems we cause.”

Rick meets the dinosaurs and discovers that he despises them for their sanctimonious selflessness, not to mention that they are more scientific than he is, because he invented a portal gun that shoots portals that let you preview where you’re going inside. goes the portal, you know, as in Portal. Now Rick has his own motivation to get rid of the dinosaurs. It’s a great idea for a conflict; Rick is so smart and all-powerful that he rarely needs to get tangled up with someone, but it makes perfect sense to his character that he’s so insecure about someone smarter than himself that he creates his own conflict based entirely on bitterness.