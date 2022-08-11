Rick and Morty Begin Podcast in Season 6 Trailer

although Rick and MortyThe fifth season tore the titular duo apart and focused on how evil some of their multiverse counterparts could be, eventually bringing the grandfather/grandson team even closer to highlight how they’ve matured as humans. While Rick and MortyThe new season 6 trailer doesn’t directly touch on the dangling storylines of the series, like what became of “evil” President Morty after stepping through a golden portal, it suggests the entire Smith family is going to be more involved. at Rick’s Adventures.

After years of having more chances to mistake it for aliens from other worlds, Rick’s (Justin Roiland) granddaughter Summer (Spencer Grammer) finally seems to get what she asked for and realizes it really isn’t that great. While Summer may not be much of a John McClane type, both her mother Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Beth’s clone, Space Beth (also Chalke), are much better prepared to deal with the madness that their father’s antics continue to do in their lives. bring.

The fact that Rick seems to be on the run… numerous people who want him dead can point to the new season where President Morty will come back into the picture with a complex plot designed to rid the universe of his nemesis. As well, Rick and MortyThe sixth season may be about the sheer number of people who still like the old man, especially now that he’s so much closer to his family.

Rick and MortySeason 6 premieres on Adult Swim on September 4.