Richmond pull off stunning 42-point comeback to beat Lions and keep their season alive

Richmond kept their season alive with a stunning 15.14 (104) to 14.13 (97) win over the Brisbane Lions, with a sensational comeback and a crucial late goal.

Trailing 42 points in the second quarter, the Tigers’ hopes in the final seemed dead and buried before Richmond kicked 10 goals to Brisbane’s three in an extraordinary blitz in the second half.

After admitting that the first six goals were behind for most of Sunday’s game, the Tigers took the lead after 16 minutes of the last quarter.

Both sides traded blows for the final stages, with veteran Mitch Robinson missing a golden opportunity to put the Lions back in the lead after receiving a free kick from 15 yards.

A disastrous mistake by defender Darcy Gardiner enabled returning Tigers star Tom Lynch to score his fourth goal and the match winner in the last minute.

The Tigers ended a three-game scoreless run, winning the 300th game against Shane Edwards.

Importantly for Richmond, it gives the ninth-seeded Tigers a huge chance to play this year’s final with a favorable last three games of the season.

But for the Lions, it is a major blow to their top-four ambitions and the confidence they would gain from their first win at the MCG since 2014.

Chris Fagan’s team had lost ten games in a row at home to the grand final en route to this match, but seemed well on their way to ending the hoodoo after a hot start.

They led by 42 points in the second term and still had a buffer of six goals at halftime.

But Richmond produced scintillating football reminiscent of their premiership era, thanks in large part to Shai Bolton, Lynch and up-and-coming youngster Noah Cumberland.

After playing through last week when the siren went off and Richmond tied with Fremantle, Cumberland recorded the best of his career with five goals in a breakout appearance.

Cumberland held Richmond early in the game, kicking their first three goals as the Lions piled on majors from the other side.

Lions dynamo Zac Bailey was sent off for scans for a chest injury after being eliminated in the second quarter, bringing ruckman Darcy Fort into the game.

The Lions were rocked pre-game by in-form defender Brandon Starcevich who pulled out due to a tight quad, with former Geelong utility Nakia Cockatoo the replacement.

Richmond travels to Port Adelaide next Saturday, while the Lions are back at the Gabba on Sunday to take on Carlton.