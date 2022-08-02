Richmond public housing: Tenants evicted after state of government home in Melbourne

A public housing facility resembled a garbage dump when the tenants were finally evicted after a lengthy lawsuit.

Neighbors in the Richmond area of ​​south-east Melbourne said they had lodged several complaints with the Department of Families, Fairness and House before action was finally taken earlier this year.

Photos show huge piles of trash with the floor barely visible – and even animal poop left behind by the evicted tenants.

There were also hundreds of discarded cigarette butts and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

The Ministry of Housing told 9News it was applicable to cancel the lease.

A Supreme Court has ordered that the tenants be finally evicted after a lengthy legal process – but they have since moved to another social housing complex.

Cleaners moved in on Monday to begin the mammoth task of tidying up the three-bedroom apartment.

They said it is one of the worst social housing they have ever seen.

Locals said they were relieved that the tenants had been evicted, but they were frustrated with the disappearance of waiting lists for social housing.

There are currently 50,000 people waiting for social housing in Victoria.

“When people are homeless, those are the people who should be in a property like this, not people who have no respect,” said one resident.

During the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, no public housing inspections were carried out, resulting in a huge backlog for the ministry.

The cleanup will continue in the coming days before new tenants can be assigned to the apartment.