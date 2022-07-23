Richmond coach Damien Hardwick calls for the draw to be scrapped after Fremantle stalemate

Both Richmond and Fremantle could be left to regret the result that came away after their Friday night stalemate – and Tigers coach Damien Hardwick is not pushing for the AFL to cancel the draw.

Both Noah Balta and Noah Cumberland had chances to score a winning score for the Tigers, but failed to convert, leaving the club reeling to eighth spot on the AFL ladder.

Noah Cumberland of the Tigers is comforted by teammate Jack Riewoldt after the draw

If the Western Bulldogs can manipulate and upset the Melbourne Demons today and St Kilda beat the battling West Coast Eagles in Perth on Sunday, they could finish the round as low as 10th on the ladder.

To bolster the result, superstar Dustin Martin could be out of the season after a worsening hamstring complaint.

Hardwick told the media after the game that they should have kept playing with so much at stake.

“I think I’ll keep going until the next team scores,” said Hardwick.

Hardwick wants to see the draw eliminated in AFL season home and away games

“Both sides have these ridiculous signs that we’re holding out for 30 seconds and 10 seconds, and maybe it’s just the next score.

“Look at today’s game. That would have been interesting to see (next score wins) but who knows.’

However, Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir did not get involved in the matter, despite the result meaning his side could be ejected from the AFL top four.

“Play out the rules,” Longmuir said.

“Let the people in higher places set the rules and then we’ll just play them out, I guess.”

Fyfe left the field in the third quarter and needs scans to determine the extent of the injury

While the Tigers will be sweating over Martin’s condition, Fremantle has its own concerns that star Nat Fyfe is also exacerbating a hamstring injury.

“This is a bump, that’s how I see this,” Longmuir said.

“We’re over his big injuries and sometimes if you try to come back and be really committed you can have small setbacks and that’s all, hopefully a small setback.”

Blake Acres (left) and David Mundy of the Dockers react after the draw against Richmond

After the team fought back from a seven point deficit to take home two valuable points for the top four contenders, Longmuir said Fyfe was in good spirits.

With the result, Fremantle moves up to third, but if Brisbane and Collingwood beat Gold Coast and Essendon, they could drop to fifth.

“He’s a pro, he had a smile on his face and he got around his teammates well,” said Longmuir.

“We’ll have it scanned and update everyone.”