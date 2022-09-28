Richer children are less likely to take risks to secure a prize than their poorer peers, study finds

It suggests that a child’s tendency to avoid risk is influenced by their background

Wealthier kids will take fewer risks to win a prize than their poorer peers, a study finds.

Boston University researchers asked children from different socioeconomic backgrounds to complete tasks to test how far they would go for a reward.

They found that the wealthier participants were less likely to gamble their earnings, both for the possibility of a larger prize and for a lower prize.

The researchers claim this is the first experimental evidence that a child’s tendency to take or avoid risks is flexible and can be influenced by their background.

The probability of a child choosing the ‘risky’ spinner for the two studies with similar expected results correlated with their socioeconomic status (mother’s education) and whether they would win or lose prizes as a result

Nearly 200 children between the ages of four and ten were recruited into the study, published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Their wealth and social background were assessed by their parents’ income and education, and the child’s assessment of themselves when comparing themselves to other families in their area.

Each child was then assigned a condition of “win” or “loss” – meaning they would win or lose prizes on the task.

The children were then given two spinners – one that was all blue and resulted in a ‘certain’ outcome, and another ‘risky’ that was half blue and half red.

The ‘certain’ spinner would always generate a smaller loss or profit than the blue part of the ‘risky’ spinner.

In addition, the red portion of the ‘risky’ spinner would either result in a smaller loss or gain than the blue portion, or none at all.

The number of available or wagering prizes for each section of the spinners was displayed below so the kids knew what they were playing for.

They were asked to choose a spinner to decide on their winnings or losses, that was candy or prize chips.

It turned out that the kids from poorer backgrounds were more likely to take a risk to secure the extra prizes than their wealthy peers.

Moreover, when it came to confronting the possibility that the rewards would diminish, the wealthy children were again less likely to risk avoiding the potentially greater loss, and to a greater extent than predicted.

Test trials and their possible results for the number of prizes won or lost Process Determined outcome (blue) Risky result (blue or red) Equal expected value (low value) 2 4 or 0 Equal expected value (high value) 4 8 or 0 Unequal Expected Value (Certainly Favorable) 4 6 or 0 Unequal Expected Value (Risk Benefit) 2 8 or 0

It turned out that the children from poorer backgrounds took more risks to get their hands on extra prizes or candies than their wealthy peers (stock image)

This goes against the assumption made in many risk decision theories that social environments do not influence people’s choices.

The authors wrote: ‘More needs to be done to understand the relationship between risky loss decisions and resources during childhood.

“In addition, a better understanding of intra-individual changes in children’s risk preferences in response to changes in social and economic status is needed.”

The findings come shortly after a Harvard University study found that poor children who befriend rich children are more likely to become rich themselves.

Researchers analyzed 21 billion friendships on Facebook to understand how the community you grow up in and socioeconomic status (SES) affect your future outcomes.

Their analysis found that economic connectedness—the proportion of friends with a high SES among people with a low SES—was one of the strongest predictors of higher income later in life.

In fact, the results showed that if children with a low SES grew up in countries with an economic affiliation comparable to that of the average child with a high SES, their adult income would increase by an average of 20 percent.