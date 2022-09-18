Richarlison sent an angry text after Pedro Bravo used a racist slur when talking about Vinicius Jnr

Richarlison sent an explanatory text message to Pedro Bravo after he made a racist statement to Vinicius Jr. from Real Madrid for his party dance.

The Spurs attacker revealed the message he sent the Spanish football agent after Leicester’s 6-2 relegation by his side on Saturday, claiming to have called Bravo a ‘bastard’ for his racially insulting the former Everton’s compatriot -man.

Bravo – who is the president of the Spanish Agents’ Association – told Vinicius Jr to ‘stop playing the monkey’ after Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Mallorca in the controversial El Chiringuito TV program, before he later released his statement. moved in.

Richarlison has revealed an angry message he sent to Pedro Bravo after his racist comments

A Spanish cop told Vinicius Jr to ‘stop playing the monkey’ live on El Chringuito TV

Richarlison told ESPN after Saturday’s game: “Boring situation, huh? I even texted that guy who was talking nonsense to him on the show.

“But that he can have fun like he did and I hope he scores a goal.”

Richarlison called Spanish football agent ‘as***’

“I called him ***… but that he can fix this as soon as possible and not miss it.”

The brazen statement of support for his compatriot comes just three months after an alleged failure during international training between the pair as Brazil prepared for a friendly against Japan.

Footage showed the attackers clashing in a heated argument, with senior team members Neymar and Dani Alves rushing to separate them.

And while it’s unclear if there’s any resentment beneath the surface, Richarlison’s comments prove that some things are more important than a feud between the pair.

After scoring second in Real’s 4-1 comeback win at home to Mallorca last Sunday, Vinicius went to the corner flag to perform his now well-oiled dance routine, which was inexplicably criticized by Bravo.

Pedro Bravo – who is the president of the association of Spanish agents – made the comment

Outraged at seeing dancing “criminalized” by a TV figure, Vinicius Jr released a video saying he has no intention of stopping in the face of abuse.

‘They say happiness bothers you’, Vinicius said in a video posted on social media.

“The happiness of a victorious black Brazilian in Europe is much more disturbing.

“But my desire to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that.

‘You can’t even imagine. I was the victim of a xenophobic and racist comment. But that didn’t start yesterday.’

Richarlison and Vinicius got caught up in a brawl in a training field just three months ago

Brazilian icons Neymar and Pele were among those who showed their support for the star, with Neymar telling his team-mate: ‘Dribbling, dance and be yourself, happy to be who you are! Go for the top, my friend, we’ll dance to your next target.’

Pele also took to Twitter shortly after the incident to support Vinicius. He wrote: ‘Football is joy. It’s a dance. It’s a real party.

“While racism still exists, we won’t let that stop us from smiling. And so we continue to fight racism: fight for our right to be happy.’