Richarlison scores twice as Brazil continue World Cup preparations with 3-0 victory over Ghana

Richarlison scored twice as Brazil eased past Ghana with a comfortable 3-0 win in a friendly in France on Friday.

Brazil’s first-half performance gave fans plenty of reason to be excited about a young team heading into the World Cup as they bid for a record-extending sixth title.

They dominated Ghana from the start with aggressive pressure with attackers Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison and Neymar providing two assists.

Marquinhos opened the scoring after nine minutes with a header from a Raphinha corner.

Richarlison extended the lead 19 minutes later with a precise first-time strike from the edge of the area into the bottom left corner.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward added the third five minutes before the break with a smart header from a Neymar free-kick.

“I hope Brazilian fans believe in me more because here in the national team I score a lot,” said Richarlison.

‘I wear the number nine shirt and every time I wear it I score a goal. I come here and I do my work quietly.’

With victory assured and heavy rain in Normandy, the five-time world champions relaxed in the second half as manager Tite sent several substitutions on the pitch.

Antony almost scored the fourth in the 75th minute from a Lucas Paqueta cross after a fine combination between the West Ham midfielder and Neymar.

The PSG forward played the full 90 minutes as an attacking midfielder.

Neymar almost scored a brilliant goal in the 80th minute after sprinting past three defenders, but sent his shot wide and he smashed a superb long shot past the post.

Brazil face Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday, their last game before their World Cup Group G opener against Serbia on November 24.