Richarlison opens up on interest from Arsenal and Chelsea before his £60m switch to Spurs

Richarlison has shed light on his £60million move to Tottenham this summer and admitted the Lilywhites were not the only side from the capital interested in his services.

The 25-year-old was the subject of more than one inquiry this summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea both approaching Everton, but Spurs were the only team willing to pay the necessary fee.

Richarlison spent four seasons with the Toffees since his arrival from Watford, scoring 53 and assisting 14 goals in 152 games following a £35m move.

Tottenham’s Richarlison admits there was interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea this summer

The Brazilian is currently away with his national team and scored twice as his side beat Ghana 3-0 to continue their World Cup preparations.

And as reported by Goal.comhe has said while away: ‘I know Chelsea have made an offer and I think Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know?

‘It’s as simple as that. Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play issue and negotiations were very short, to be honest.

The 25-year-old has scored twice and assisted twice in eight appearances for Spurs

– I was on holiday in Brazil when I heard that Tottenham had made Everton an offer. I was happy because they are a great team.

‘Then it was about the clubs negotiating an agreement, and luckily everything went well.

“Antonio Conte called me during the negotiations and expressed how much he wanted me on board – that was decisive for my decision.”

Richarlison scored twice as Brazil edged past Ghana in a friendly in France on Friday night

And the 25-year-old has already endeared himself to the Spurs faithful, scoring twice as Tottenham left it late to beat Marseille in the Champions League earlier in September.

However, he has only started twice from seven games in the Premier League, against Leicester and Fulham, but has already assisted on two occasions.

But he will soon be on the goalscoring charts in the league as he faces stiff competition in the form of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski for a place in the starting line-up alongside Harry Kane.