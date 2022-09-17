Richarlison brutally admits he left Everton because of a ‘lack of ambition’ at Goodison Park

Richarlison has revealed he made the move to Tottenham from Everton this summer due to a ‘lack of ambition’ from the club Goodison Park.

After four seasons in the Premier League with the Toffees, the Brazilian forward made a £60 million move to Antonio Conte’s Spurs this summer and signed a five-year deal with the north London club.

The Brazil international had earned cult status on Merseyside after consistently making crucial appearances, and in an interview with FourFourTwohe explained how difficult it was to leave the club that held him so dear.

New Spurs signing Richarlison has explained in detail how difficult it will be to leave Everton for north London this summer

“It’s always a difficult decision when you have such a strong bond with your club, and that was certainly the case for me,” said Richarlison.

“I was happy at Everton and I am grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history.’

Despite the details of the difficulty he faced leaving Everton, the 25-year-old explained that he felt the club was a long way from returning to its former glory.

The 25-year-old was a fan favorite at Goodison Park and spent four years at the club

“Perhaps they suffer from a lack of ambition these days. You know, that eagerness to win competitions and trophies. I spent four years there and I saw that there was still a long way to go to achieve great things.

“I thought it was the right time to move on, and the club also needed to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I am very happy with this new challenge at Spurs.’

The Brazil international also spoke out about Everton’s struggles last season, when Frank Lampard’s side narrowly escaped top-class relegation.

“To be honest it was a very stressful season. We had a lot of injuries and the squad was not big enough to cope.

The Brazil international said his last season with the Toffees was ‘very stressful’ as the club narrowly avoided relegation

“Personally, I also had some problems. Once the previous Premier League campaign ended, I played in the Copa America, then the Olympics and then the Premier League started again. I didn’t have a break and got a few injuries during the season.”

Richarlison made 152 appearances in all competitions during his four-year spell at Goodison Park, scoring 53 goals.

Since joining Spurs this summer, he has been mainly deployed in a rotating role for Antonio Conte this season so far, with four of his five Premier League appearances coming off the bench.

However, the former Watford star showed he still possesses the finishing qualities that made him so honored at Everton when he scored a goal against Marseille in Spurs’ Champions League opener.