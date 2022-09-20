Richarlison admits there was ‘no chance’ that he was going to joke with his boss Antonio Conte

Tottenham forward Richarlison admits he would be ‘crazy’ to joke about Antonio Conte’s confrontation with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel earlier this season.

Tuchel and Conte were both sent off after two physical clashes during Spurs’ dramatic 2-2 draw with the Blues at Stamford Bridge last month.

At the final whistle, the two clashed after their post-match handshake and were subsequently sent off by referee Anthony Taylor and were subsequently charged by the Football Association for their part in the incident.

Richarlison insists he would not joke with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte about confrontation

Antonio Conte (left) and Thomas Tuchel (right) clashed at Stamford Bridge earlier this season

The Brazil international believes these types of incidents are ‘positive’ for football, but there is absolutely ‘no chance’ he would argue with his boss about it.

“That was fun, wasn’t it?” the Brazilian laughed in an interview with Four Four Two magazine.

‘At the time we were still involved in the game so we saw what happened between them on video in the dressing room.

The two managers were again fit after full-time (above) and both were ultimately sent off

– It’s quite normal in football – things happen between players all the time, so it can also happen to the coaches.

‘Everyone calms down and moves on. But it was amusing to see that confrontation between the two bosses. Ours aren’t afraid of confrontations, are they?’

‘Are you insane? No chance, come on!’ he said when asked if he would laugh about it with Conte. ‘Want to try some jokes? I did not.

‘But these things are positive for football. The fans love it. It is a privilege to experience such big matches as Tottenham vs Chelsea, Brazil vs Argentina and Everton vs Liverpool.’

Richarlison has made an immediate impact since arriving in north London for £60million from Everton earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old has already scored twice in the Champions League and has broken into Conte’s starting line-up after starting the first few games on the bench.

– It is always a tough task when you have such strong connections to your club. And that was certainly the case for me, said the forward.

– I was happy at Everton and I am grateful for everything I learned there. It is a big club with a lot of history.

‘But perhaps they suffer from a lack of ambition today. You know, it’s eager to win games and trophies.

‘I spent four years there and I could see that there was still a very long way to go to achieve great things.

‘I felt it was the right time to move on and the club also needed to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I am happy about this new challenge at Spurs.’