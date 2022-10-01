Richardson and Behrendorff roll NSW for 76 in nine-wicket win

Western Australia 1 for 77 (Philippe 37*) trick New South Wales 76 (Richardson 4-24, Behrendorff 3-17) with 10 wickets

New-ball bowlers Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff of Western Australia excelled as their side ran to a nine-wicket victory after disallowing NSW for 76, their lowest one-day score ever.

WA rode to a bonus point win at the WACA on Saturday, hitting their modest goal with a whopping 33 overs left in a rematch of last year’s final.

They came within a point of early pacers Tasmania, who have earned a bonus point in each of their wins so far. NSW, who was sacked in 21.4 overs, has lost both games and has not yet scored a point along with Queensland.

Richardson gave personal career-best one-day marks of 4 for 24 from eight overs, while Behrendorff took 3 for 17 from seven.

Blues captain Kurtis Patterson chose to bat first in Perth but must have ruined his decision after NSW dropped over to 6 for 20 in the ninth.

A promising seventh wicket score of 38 between Australian short-form reps Daniel Sams (26 from 31 balls) and Sean Abbott (12 from 20) saved NSW from utter embarrassment and added a bit of meat to their meager score.

However, the last four wickets only added 18, leaving NSW 16 runs behind their previous lowest one-day score of 92 in 1972-73. It was the equal seventh lowest overall in Australian one-day domestic history.

WA openers Josh Philippe (37 not out of 46) and D’Arcy Short (18 out of 38) had few problems, adding 44 on 12.1 overs as the NSW offense struggled for line and length.

Liam Hatcher, the least experienced of the Blues tempo quartet, was awarded a wicket on his first pitch when he tossed the ball and pitched Short.

Philippe, who scored a century in the win over Victoria, and Sam Whiteman (14 not out on 18), took WA to victory after just 17 overs.

Earlier, Australian representatives Richardson and Behrendorff gave all batters a swing on a tough wicket. The innings hit the slip when NSW lost 3 for 0 in 10 balls. The carnage started in the third over with Patterson (4) and Matthew Gilkes (0) bowled by Richardson in a double wicket maiden.

Behrendorff agreed and claimed a wicket in three consecutive overs. He had Daniel Hughes (0) caught in the covers and cast Moises Henriques (1) and Jack Edwards (3), while Richardson had Jason Sangha (0) catch from a pull shot.

Twelve of the Blues’ first 20 runs came from extras. Sams hit four limits and looked good until he flashed on a Matthew Kelly delivery and got caught behind it.