Richard Wilkins’ son Christian shares childhood photo of him wearing a dress and high heels:

Christian Wilkins has built a reputation for defying gender stereotypes on the red carpet.

And on Wednesday, the 29-year-old actor and socialite posted a childhood memory photo to Instagram, which captured him as a young boy playing dress-up, wearing a striped dress and high heels.

A young Wilkins grins from ear to ear in the image and appears to bow to the camera.

It shows that Christian’s passion for fashion goes way back.

He captioned the snap: “She’s always liked to think of herself as a slip dress and a heel.”

It comes weeks after Christian described the shocking online abuse he received for wearing a dress at this year’s TV Week Logie Awards.

He told ABC’s Insight in August that he received literally thousands of trolling comments after daring to wear a white backless dress on the red carpet.

‘People [were] say to me to OD [overdose], by telling me I’m a disgrace. I was very surprised to find that the patriarchy was so thin that it could be destroyed by a piece of white silk,’ he said.

The actor said he was genuinely shocked by the magnitude of the backlash against his outfit choice, but hoped to inspire others to express their true identities.

He also praised his parents, Nine entertainment guru Richard Wilkins and his ex-partner Michelle Burke, for continuing to support his gender expression.

“As a kid, I always loved anything pink and sparkly… I was never necessarily encouraged to wear dresses. But my parents said that if I wanted to, they would absolutely allow me,” he explained.

Christian’s father Richard did indeed praise his son for expressing his unique style at the Logies, writing on Instagram: ‘To anyone who dares to suggest that I am in any way ‘ashamed’ of my son Christian…for whatever reason. also… You’re wrong!’