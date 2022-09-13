Richard Wilkins leads the celebrity arrivals at Ticket to Paradise screening in Sydney
Richard Wilkins and girlfriend Nicola Dale lead celebrity arrivals at Ticket to Paradise screening in Sydney
Richard Wilkins and his girlfriend Nicola Dale looked as infatuated as ever as they attended a Ticket to Paradise preview in Sydney on Tuesday.
Today’s entertainment editor, 68, looked smart in a black coat when he arrived at the event.
The TV veteran completed his look with a black T-shirt and jeans and black shoes.
Meanwhile, Nicola looked effortlessly elegant in a long-sleeved black dress that she paired with a faux fur cardigan.
She wore a pair of black strappy heels and left her long blond locks outside.
Australian actress Suzan Mutesi was also in attendance.
The actress, 36, cut a casual figure in a zip-up shirt dress which she paired with a pair of knee-high black boots.
Born in Uganda, Mutesi will appear in the upcoming reboot of the teen series Heartbreak High and will star in the reality series The Challenge Australia.
Thor: Love and Thunder star Samantha Allsop showed off her tight midriff in a white long-sleeved crop top that she paired with black pants.
Samantha showed off her natural complexion with neutral makeup.
The Made in Chelsea star sported her long dark brown locks.
Married At First Sight alum Melissa Lucarelli was also in attendance.
Melissa, 42, looked chic in a navy blue trench coat that she paired with a black jumpsuit.
Melissa wore her long hair in a high ponytail.
She completed her look with white boots.
Married At First Sight alum Melissa Lucarelli was also in attendance. The 42-year-old looked chic in a navy blue trench coat that she paired with a black jumpsuit