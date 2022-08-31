Richard Roat of Friends and Seinfeld fame dead at 89

<!–

Longtime TV actor Richard Roat has died aged 89.

The star died ‘suddenly’ on Aug. 5 in Orange County, California, according to his obituary published by The Los Angeles Times.

“His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence and unparalleled zest for life,” Roat’s family wrote in his obituary.

Roat was best known for his roles on the TV shows Friends and Seinfeld, but he also appeared in The Golden Girls (once as Betty White’s character’s boyfriend) and in Happy Days, Dallas, Cheers, Murphy Brown, and Dynasty.

seen in 1980 on Fun And Games

The actor was born in Connecticut and moved to Hollywood in the 1960s for his acting career.

His breakthrough came in 1962 with a part in the TV series Car 54, Where Are You?.

Next came a recurring role on the soap opera The Doctors playing Dr Jerry Chandler.

During the 1970s, he guest-starred on TV shows such as Hawaii Five-O, Columbo, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, McMillan & Wife, The FBI, Westworld, Police Woman, Vega$, Fantasy Island, Happy Days, Dallas, and Charlie’s. angels.

In 1978 with Jay Leno in the ABC TV movie Almost Heaven

The 1980s brought more TV roles.

He appeared twice on Falcon Crest and was also on Hart To Hart and Newhart. In 1982 he landed the recurring part of Mr Farnsworth on Hill Street Blues.

In 1986, he starred in Dynasty five times with Joan Collins. And he also showed up with Growing Pains and LA Law.

The 1990s saw him on Who’s The Boss? and Step By Step, and he played Professor Henry Moore in Days Of Our Lives in 11 episodes.

In 1965 with the Elitch Theater play casts; from left), Monica Moran, Tom Helmore, Kitty Carlisle, Patricia Cutts and Roat. Standing (from left) are Whitfield Connor, George Gaynes, Brad Hatton and Lawrence Weber

And he landed one of his best roles on Seinfeld. He played Dr. Berg, who said Elaine – played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus – was “a difficult patient.”

On Friends, he starred as a college professor called Burt who called David Schwimmer’s Ross for dating a student.

His last TV role was on 24 with Kiefer Sutherland in 2009.

He also worked on Broadway in productions such as Sunday in New York, Any Wednesday and The Wall.

He was married to his wife Kathy for 40 years.