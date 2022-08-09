Richard Pusey asked for $2.2million from insurers: Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway crash

Pusey asked for $2million from insurers for ‘trauma’ he faced due to the crash

Porsche driver Richard Pusey asked insurers for $2.2 million compensation over the ‘trauma’ of Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police, prosecutors claim.

Pusey is accused of uploading four graphic images from the April 2020 crash to an insurance complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority last November.

The images showed horrific injuries suffered by the four officers, and one of the pictures didn’t even show the damaged Porsche, prosecutor Anthony Albore revealed on Tuesday.

Pusey, who uses they/them pronouns, is self-represented in a contested hearing, expected to last two days at Sunshine Magistrates Court.

The images were attached to the complaint seen by AFCA staffer Harry Ganavas.

‘I felt repulsed and physically ill actually, at the graphic content of those photographs,’ he said on Tuesday.

Pusey asked to see the images during the court hearing but magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said he wouldn’t be given copies of the distressing pictures.

In the complaint Pusey allegedly claimed ‘nobody wants to own the (insurance) claim’.

‘A truck mowed down four hero road safety officers … it broke a black Porsche and now these c***s (the insurers) won’t pay out,’ they allegedly wrote.

Pusey sought $2.2 million in compensation ‘because of the trauma’ of seeing the crash.

‘Want to see the videos?’ they allegedly wrote.

Mr Ganavas said he didn’t understand the relevance of that to the complaint, adding that he again felt ‘full of revulsion that someone would describe those matters in that way’.

AFCA closed Pusey’s file, alleging the images amounted to egregious conduct.

Pusey is challenging two charges of using a carriage service in an offensive manner, over the AFCA complaint and over a Google review posted about Porsche Centre Melbourne.

It’s alleged Pusey used an image of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor on the roof of the car as the profile picture for the review.

‘When you spend $330k to $550k on a car you expect to be able to extend the warranty on the car. Not here at Porsche Centre Melbourne,’ Pusey allegedly wrote in the review.

‘The staff are great at selling cars but fail dismally at anything else.’

A member of the public complained to police about the review to Sergeant Lorena Everett, who described being ‘angry and outraged’ at seeing the picture.

Pusey allegedly operated an Instagram account which had posted at least one picture of the damaged Porsche which was not graphic and did not show the crash scene.

That image could have been used in the review or complaint, Mr Albore said.

Pusey is also facing two charges of committing offences while on bail.

Asked to respond to the prosecution case, Pusey said ‘they are telling a story’.

Pusey, who is in custody, appeared in court in person, pleading not guilty.

The hearing is due to continue on Wednesday.