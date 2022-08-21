Richard Osman: I’m relishing being away from the TV limelight 

<!–

After more than a decade as half of the popular Pointless quiz show, Richard Osman is enjoying his new career away from the limelight.

The quizmaster-turned-author is currently spending his time writing the fourth installment of his wildly successful Thursday Murder Club series – with only his cat Liesl for company.

He told The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine: ‘I’ve spent my entire working life on television where you’re surrounded by people all the time, but I surprised myself to find that I really enjoyed closing the door. , sit down and write.

‘I don’t feel alone. I’m surrounded by my characters and I’m naturally introverted, so really the extroverted stuff is the weird stuff.”

He plans to wed Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver, 45, in December after the couple met on Richard’s game show, The House of Games.

In April, Richard announced that he was leaving the BBC quiz show that he has co-hosted with Alexander Armstrong since 2009.

He made a rather low-key exit last month, saying his newfound writing career had left him confused about juggling both roles.

“I wanted every episode of Pointless to be great and even though I could almost fit into it, I couldn’t give it the emotional energy it needed.”

Richard said one of the biggest benefits of his success is that his single mother Brenda, 80, can share in it.

Nine years ago he bought her a house in a retired community in Sussex – which became the inspiration for the Thursday Murder Club, based on a group of aging amateur sleuths.

The first installment in 2020 became the only book to sell more than a million copies in its first year after release, and Steven Spielberg now plans to take it to the big screen.

Richard, 51, said he would like to live in a retirement home.

“There’s a lot of politics and gossip – it’s like being in college without writing essays. I’ve always wanted to get older, I’m an old soul.’

But there is certainly a spring in his step regarding his personal life as he is getting married to Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver, 45, in December.

They met when she participated in his show House Of Games. “Her friends say you can definitely tell she’s flirting and I’m trying desperately to be professional,” he said.